The big news: Shiv Sena rejects rumours that MLA quit Cabinet post, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The BJP said Pakistan gurdwara violence was proof that Citizenship Act was necessary, and thousands gathered for Iran commander’s funeral.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Shiv Sena denies MLA Abdul Sattar has quit his Cabinet post: A party leader said Sattar will instead meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday.
- ‘This shows the need for CAA,’ says BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi on Nankana Sahib violence: Union ministers, and Congress leaders condemned the attack on the Pakistan gurdwara.
- Thousands attend Iranian general’s funeral procession, chants of ‘death to America’ heard: Trump claimed the general was behind ‘terror plots as far as Delhi’.
- Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot says government could have been more sensitive about Kota deaths: Pilot added that instead of talking about the past, his government should focus on the present and fix responsibility for the deaths.
- Bhim Army chief extremely unwell, being denied medical care in prison, alleges his doctor: Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti tweeted on Friday, claiming Chandrashekhar Azad needed urgent treatment at AIIMS.
- Man lodged in detention centre dies in Assam hospital: Naresh Koch had fallen ill 10 days ago and was taken to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.
- Kashmir has been turned into a graveyard, says CPI(M) leader released from detention: Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami asked the public to ‘rise in protest against the oppression of people in Kashmir’.
- PMO confirms that Australian PM’s visit to India has been cancelled amid massive bushfires: Narendra Modi spoke to Scott Morrison on Friday and said he looked forward to welcoming him at their ‘early mutual convenience’.
- Priyanka Gandhi visits Muzaffarnagar, says victims accused police of ‘reign of terror’: The Congress leader claimed that the police entered a madrassa in Muzaffarnagar for no reason and beat up the teacher and his students.
- India all-rounder Irfan Pathan announces retirement from all forms of cricket: The Baroda cricketer made his debut as a 19-year-old, in Adelaide against Australia in December 2003.