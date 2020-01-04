A look at the headlines right now:

Shiv Sena denies MLA Abdul Sattar has quit his Cabinet post: A party leader said Sattar will instead meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday. ‘This shows the need for CAA,’ says BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi on Nankana Sahib violence: Union ministers, and Congress leaders condemned the attack on the Pakistan gurdwara. Thousands attend Iranian general’s funeral procession, chants of ‘death to America’ heard: Trump claimed the general was behind ‘terror plots as far as Delhi’. Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot says government could have been more sensitive about Kota deaths: Pilot added that instead of talking about the past, his government should focus on the present and fix responsibility for the deaths. Bhim Army chief extremely unwell, being denied medical care in prison, alleges his doctor: Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti tweeted on Friday, claiming Chandrashekhar Azad needed urgent treatment at AIIMS. Man lodged in detention centre dies in Assam hospital: Naresh Koch had fallen ill 10 days ago and was taken to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. Kashmir has been turned into a graveyard, says CPI(M) leader released from detention: Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami asked the public to ‘rise in protest against the oppression of people in Kashmir’. PMO confirms that Australian PM’s visit to India has been cancelled amid massive bushfires: Narendra Modi spoke to Scott Morrison on Friday and said he looked forward to welcoming him at their ‘early mutual convenience’. Priyanka Gandhi visits Muzaffarnagar, says victims accused police of ‘reign of terror’: The Congress leader claimed that the police entered a madrassa in Muzaffarnagar for no reason and beat up the teacher and his students. India all-rounder Irfan Pathan announces retirement from all forms of cricket: The Baroda cricketer made his debut as a 19-year-old, in Adelaide against Australia in December 2003.