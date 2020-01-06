A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Delhi Police reject allegations of laxity, form fact-finding committee to look into JNU violence: Anger over the mob attack on students spread to several college campuses in India on Monday, and protests were organised. Meanwhile, a senior warden of a JNU hostel resigned citing failure to provide security to students.
  2. Delhi to vote on February 8, results to be declared on February 11: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said voters would vote based on the work done by his government, but the BJP accused him of ‘lies and hollow talks’.   
  3. Assam children left out of NRC won’t be separated from their families, Centre tells SC: A petition had expressed concern about the fate of 60 such children who did not make it to the citizens’ register but their parents did.   
  4. Nine-judge Supreme Court bench to hear review pleas against Sabarimala verdict from January 13: The court may check if the ‘essential religious practices’ of a religious denomination, or section, can be provided constitutional protection under Article 26. 
  5. JNU mob attack reminded me of 26/11 Mumbai terror strike, says Uddhav Thackeray: The Maharashtra chief minister said the masked attackers were cowards, and called for their identity to be revealed.
  6. HRD minister says colleges cannot be allowed to become ‘political dens’: Ramesh Pokhriyal promised to take strong action against those who perpetrated the violence at the university on Sunday night.   
  7. Plea against Lucknow activist’s arrest during CAA protests adjourned on UP government’s request: The Uttar Pradesh government sought more time to file a counter-affidavit in Mohammad Shoaib’s case. 
  8. FIR against SP in Assam for allegedly sexually assaulting another police officer’s minor daughter: Police said the incident occurred during a New Year’s Eve party at the SP’s official residence.    
  9. Vijay Mallya cannot cite pending pleas in India to stall hearings in UK court, says SC: The businessman has cited the pendency of a plea filed by him in the Supreme Court to delay a verdict in the UK.   
  10. Iran to no longer respect restrictions set by 2015 nuclear deal, after Soleimani killing: Hundreds of thousands of mourners gathered during the funeral procession of the assassinated general in Tehran on Monday.   