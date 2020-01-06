The big news: Delhi Police form panel to investigate JNU violence, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Election in Delhi will be held on February 8, and the Centre said Assam children left out of NRC will not be separated from their parents.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Delhi Police reject allegations of laxity, form fact-finding committee to look into JNU violence: Anger over the mob attack on students spread to several college campuses in India on Monday, and protests were organised. Meanwhile, a senior warden of a JNU hostel resigned citing failure to provide security to students.
- Delhi to vote on February 8, results to be declared on February 11: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said voters would vote based on the work done by his government, but the BJP accused him of ‘lies and hollow talks’.
- Assam children left out of NRC won’t be separated from their families, Centre tells SC: A petition had expressed concern about the fate of 60 such children who did not make it to the citizens’ register but their parents did.
- Nine-judge Supreme Court bench to hear review pleas against Sabarimala verdict from January 13: The court may check if the ‘essential religious practices’ of a religious denomination, or section, can be provided constitutional protection under Article 26.
- JNU mob attack reminded me of 26/11 Mumbai terror strike, says Uddhav Thackeray: The Maharashtra chief minister said the masked attackers were cowards, and called for their identity to be revealed.
- HRD minister says colleges cannot be allowed to become ‘political dens’: Ramesh Pokhriyal promised to take strong action against those who perpetrated the violence at the university on Sunday night.
- Plea against Lucknow activist’s arrest during CAA protests adjourned on UP government’s request: The Uttar Pradesh government sought more time to file a counter-affidavit in Mohammad Shoaib’s case.
- FIR against SP in Assam for allegedly sexually assaulting another police officer’s minor daughter: Police said the incident occurred during a New Year’s Eve party at the SP’s official residence.
- Vijay Mallya cannot cite pending pleas in India to stall hearings in UK court, says SC: The businessman has cited the pendency of a plea filed by him in the Supreme Court to delay a verdict in the UK.
- Iran to no longer respect restrictions set by 2015 nuclear deal, after Soleimani killing: Hundreds of thousands of mourners gathered during the funeral procession of the assassinated general in Tehran on Monday.