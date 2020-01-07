The big news: Protests against JNU mob attack continue, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: PM Modi told Donald Trump that India-US ties have grown from strength to strength, and Assembly elections in Delhi will be held on February 8.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Anger over the mob attack on students spread to several college campuses in India: Meanwhile, the Delhi Police rejected allegations of laxity and formed a fact-finding committee to look into the violence.
- India-US relationship has grown from strength to strength, Narendra Modi tells Donald Trump: The prime minister had called Trump to extend his New Year greetings.
- Delhi to vote on February 8, results to be declared on February 11: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said voters would vote based on the work done by his government, but the BJP accused him of ‘lies and hollow talks’.
- S Jaishankar says there was no ‘tukde tukde gang’ when he studied at JNU: On Sunday, the minister of external affairs had condemned the mob attack for which his party’s supporters have been blamed.
- Kolkata Police lathicharge BJP workers, students protesting against JNU violence: The police apologised for the action against students and alleged that it was a misunderstanding.
- Five people, including two Bangladeshis, sent to judicial custody for two weeks for CAA protests: The police also detained two minors in connection with last month’s violence in the city’s Seemapuri area. They were sent to the Juvenile Justice Board.
- Assam children left out of NRC won’t be separated from their families, Centre tells SC: A petition had expressed concern about the fate of 60 such children who did not make it to the citizens’ register but their parents did.
- Plea against Lucknow activist’s arrest during CAA protests adjourned on UP government’s request: The Uttar Pradesh government sought more time to file a counter-affidavit in Mohammad Shoaib’s case.
- Nine-judge Supreme Court bench to hear review pleas against Sabarimala verdict from January 13: The court may check if the ‘essential religious practices’ of a religious denomination, or section, can be provided constitutional protection under Article 26.
- Iconic artist Akbar Padamsee dies at 91: He courted controversy in 1954, when he was arrested on charges of obscenity for two of his paintings.