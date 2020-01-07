A look at the headlines right now:

Anger over the mob attack on students spread to several college campuses in India: Meanwhile, the Delhi Police rejected allegations of laxity and formed a fact-finding committee to look into the violence. India-US relationship has grown from strength to strength, Narendra Modi tells Donald Trump: The prime minister had called Trump to extend his New Year greetings. Delhi to vote on February 8, results to be declared on February 11: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said voters would vote based on the work done by his government, but the BJP accused him of ‘lies and hollow talks’. S Jaishankar says there was no ‘tukde tukde gang’ when he studied at JNU: On Sunday, the minister of external affairs had condemned the mob attack for which his party’s supporters have been blamed. Kolkata Police lathicharge BJP workers, students protesting against JNU violence: The police apologised for the action against students and alleged that it was a misunderstanding. Five people, including two Bangladeshis, sent to judicial custody for two weeks for CAA protests: The police also detained two minors in connection with last month’s violence in the city’s Seemapuri area. They were sent to the Juvenile Justice Board. Assam children left out of NRC won’t be separated from their families, Centre tells SC: A petition had expressed concern about the fate of 60 such children who did not make it to the citizens’ register but their parents did. Plea against Lucknow activist’s arrest during CAA protests adjourned on UP government’s request: The Uttar Pradesh government sought more time to file a counter-affidavit in Mohammad Shoaib’s case. Nine-judge Supreme Court bench to hear review pleas against Sabarimala verdict from January 13: The court may check if the ‘essential religious practices’ of a religious denomination, or section, can be provided constitutional protection under Article 26. Iconic artist Akbar Padamsee dies at 91: He courted controversy in 1954, when he was arrested on charges of obscenity for two of his paintings.