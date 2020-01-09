Top news: Jharkhand CAA protestors not to face sedition charges, says chief minister
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said that sedition charges filed against more than 3,000 people in Dhanbad city for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act have been dropped. Police had filed the charges on Tuesday, naming seven people and 3,000 unnamed protestors.
One person was killed after a huge fire broke out at a paper factory in East Delhi's Patparganj Industrial Area early on Thursday. Thirty-two fire engines have been sent to the spot.
Delhi: One killed after fire breaks out in paper factory
One person was killed after a huge fire broke out at a paper factory in East Delhi’s Patparganj Industrial Area early on Thursday, ANI reported. Thirty-two fire engines have been sent to the spot.
Sedition charges against CAA protestors in Dhanbad dropped, says Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
Maharashtra district polls: BJP loses five zilla parishads, including RSS bastion Nagpur
The Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra lost the Zilla Parishad elections in Nagpur on Wednesday, Maharashtra Times reported. Nagpur is the headquarters of the BJP’s ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and the Lok Sabha constituency of Union minister Nitin Gadkari.
Citizenship Act: BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta claims he was held hostage by a ‘mob’ at Visva Bharati
Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta on Wednesday claimed he was locked in a room at Visva Bharati University in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, and surrounded by a mob. Dasgupta, a well-known columnist, was at the university to address a meeting on the Citizenship Amendment Act.
JNU vice chancellor briefs HRD ministry officials about steps taken to restore normalcy on campus
Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday briefed Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare and Ministry of Human Resource Development official GC Hosur about the steps being taken to restore normalcy on campus.