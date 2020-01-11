A look at the headlines right now:

After Iran admits to downing plane, Ukrainian president seeks punishment and compensation: In the morning, Iran admitted to unintentionally shooting down the Ukrainian plane and called it an ‘unforgivable mistake’. Citizenship Amendment Act comes into force: At least 26 people died in last month’s protests against the citizenship law, which excluded Muslims from its purview. At least 10 killed as fire breaks out in bus after collision with truck in Kannauj: Police said a DNA test will be conducted to identify passengers who dies because they were badly burnt. Boeing staff ridiculed 737 MAX’s safety before crashes, mocked Indian authorities: Eight months before the first crash, a company executive told another that they would not put their own family on a plane of that make. Two of four Maradu buildings come down within seconds as Kochi authorities implement SC order: Earlier in the morning, people who live around the two apartments were evacuated. Pakistan should also pass law like CAA, says BJP MLA, our ‘aggrieved Muslims’ can go there: The remark was made by Vikram Saini, the legislator from Khatauli constituency of Uttar Pradesh. SC asks J&K administration to review restrictions immediately, says ‘indefinite internet suspension is illegal’: The judges ordered the Union Territory administration to publish in the public domain all orders imposing restrictions so that they can be challenged in courts. In Videocon loan case, ED temporarily attaches Chanda Kochhar’s properties worth Rs 78 crore: The provisionally attached properties include her apartment in Mumbai and those belonging to a company owned by her husband, Deepak Kochhar. Industrial production recovers, grows by 1.8% in November, shows government data: The mining sector grew by 1.7%, manufacturing by 2.7% and electricity by minus 5% in November 2019, compared to the same month in 2018. JNU Students’ Union leader Aishe Ghosh, 8 others identified as attackers by Delhi Police: The police alleged that Ghosh and several others attacked students at Periyar Hostel last week. Specific rooms were targeted at the hostel, they claimed. Meanwhile, India Today claimed in a sting that an ABVP member admitted on camera that he planned the attack.