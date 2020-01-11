The big news: Ukraine seeks punishment for Iran for bringing down aircraft, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The CAA came into force on Friday night, and at least 10 people died after a bus collided with a truck and caught fire in UP.
A look at the headlines right now:
- After Iran admits to downing plane, Ukrainian president seeks punishment and compensation: In the morning, Iran admitted to unintentionally shooting down the Ukrainian plane and called it an ‘unforgivable mistake’.
- Citizenship Amendment Act comes into force: At least 26 people died in last month’s protests against the citizenship law, which excluded Muslims from its purview.
- At least 10 killed as fire breaks out in bus after collision with truck in Kannauj: Police said a DNA test will be conducted to identify passengers who dies because they were badly burnt.
- Boeing staff ridiculed 737 MAX’s safety before crashes, mocked Indian authorities: Eight months before the first crash, a company executive told another that they would not put their own family on a plane of that make.
- Two of four Maradu buildings come down within seconds as Kochi authorities implement SC order: Earlier in the morning, people who live around the two apartments were evacuated.
- Pakistan should also pass law like CAA, says BJP MLA, our ‘aggrieved Muslims’ can go there: The remark was made by Vikram Saini, the legislator from Khatauli constituency of Uttar Pradesh.
- SC asks J&K administration to review restrictions immediately, says ‘indefinite internet suspension is illegal’: The judges ordered the Union Territory administration to publish in the public domain all orders imposing restrictions so that they can be challenged in courts.
- In Videocon loan case, ED temporarily attaches Chanda Kochhar’s properties worth Rs 78 crore: The provisionally attached properties include her apartment in Mumbai and those belonging to a company owned by her husband, Deepak Kochhar.
- Industrial production recovers, grows by 1.8% in November, shows government data: The mining sector grew by 1.7%, manufacturing by 2.7% and electricity by minus 5% in November 2019, compared to the same month in 2018.
- JNU Students’ Union leader Aishe Ghosh, 8 others identified as attackers by Delhi Police: The police alleged that Ghosh and several others attacked students at Periyar Hostel last week. Specific rooms were targeted at the hostel, they claimed. Meanwhile, India Today claimed in a sting that an ABVP member admitted on camera that he planned the attack.