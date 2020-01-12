A look at the headlines right now:

‘Citizenship Act is not to revoke anyone’s citizenship,’ Narendra Modi says in Kolkata: The prime minister claimed the Opposition was spreading misinformation about the amended law.

Senior J&K police officer detained with two militants in Kulgam, say reports: Davinder Singh was awarded the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry on August 15 last year.

Amid tension over Citizenship Act, third Bangladesh minister’s visit to India cancelled: But the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry rejected ‘misleading’ reports that Shahriar Alam skipped an MEA event because of tensions, and blamed a scheduling conflict. Arundhati Roy visits Jamia, says ‘hope government will be in detention centre one day’: The author hit out at the BJP government and told the students that she was with them in their fight against the Citizenship Act and NRC.

Detention of political leaders and internet restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir worrying, says US: The US State Department added that foreign delegates’ visit to the Union Territory was an ‘important step’.

Give ‘Chhapaak’ protagonist’s real-life lawyer credit by January 15, Delhi HC orders film-makers: The lawyer, Aparna Bhat, helped with the making of the movie on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

India to observe one-day state mourning for Oman’s Sultan Qaboos: The sultan died on Friday and was laid to rest in the Royal Family Cemetery in the city of Bausha the next day.

British ambassador to Iran briefly detained at Tehran protest: UK foreign secretary said the detention of Rob Macaire, without any grounds or explanation, was a ‘flagrant violation’ of international law. After Iran admitted to downing plane, Ukrainian president sought punishment and compensation. Sunil Gavaskar tells students protesting against CAA to ‘go back to classrooms’: Gavaskar expressed confidence that India will overcome the current crisis, and claimed that most students were still in classrooms.

Zakir Naik claims Centre offered him safe passage in return for backing its Kashmir policies: The Islamist preacher said Indian Muslims supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act were giving up their ‘place in paradise’ in return for security.