The big news: JNU student leader Aishe Ghosh questioned by Delhi Police, and 9 other top stories
- JNU Students’ union president Aishe Ghosh among three suspects questioned by Delhi Police: Meanwhile, economist Amit Bhaduri resigned as JNU professor emeritus to protest against ‘throttling of dissent’.
- ‘Economy is a disaster and a basket case, PM Modi should tell students why,’ says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress leader accused Modi of pursuing a policy of ‘distract and divide’, which he said was the ‘biggest disservice to the nation’.
- ‘Withdraw CAA, stop NRC and NPR projects,’ 20 Opposition parties tell Centre in resolution: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad criticised the resolution, saying it would have made Pakistan happy.
- Retail inflation rose to 7.35% in December – the highest since July 2014: The figures breached the tolerance band of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee.
- Satya Nadella criticises new Citizenship Act, says, ‘It’s just bad’: Nadella, who grew up in Hyderabad, is the first major tech CEO to speak up against the Act.
- ‘Bengal is not like UP,’ Mamata Banerjee tells BJP’s Dilip Ghosh for ‘shot like dogs’ remark: Ghosh had said that those involved in damaging public property should be ‘shot’ like they were in BJP-ruled states.
- ICICI Bank seeks recovery of bonuses from Chanda Kochhar: She was sacked in January 2019, about six months after she had resigned.
- Internet suspended, prohibitory orders imposed after communal clash in Telangana’s Bhainsa town: Eleven people were injured, and vehicles and houses were set on fire during the violence.
- Thirty-two thousand refugees identified for citizenship across Uttar Pradesh, says minister: The minister said the state government is in the process of sharing the list of people who need citizenship with the Ministry of Home Affairs.
- Two municipalities in Bengal issue NPR orders – then hurriedly cancel them after outcry: The West Bengal government suspended all work on the NPR on December 17.