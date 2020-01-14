A look at the headlines right now:

  1. JNU Students’ union president Aishe Ghosh among three suspects questioned by Delhi Police: Meanwhile, economist Amit Bhaduri resigned as JNU professor emeritus to protest against ‘throttling of dissent’.
  2. ‘Economy is a disaster and a basket case, PM Modi should tell students why,’ says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress leader accused Modi of pursuing a policy of ‘distract and divide’, which he said was the ‘biggest disservice to the nation’.
  3. ‘Withdraw CAA, stop NRC and NPR projects,’ 20 Opposition parties tell Centre in resolution: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad criticised the resolution, saying it would have made Pakistan happy.
  4. Retail inflation rose to 7.35% in December – the highest since July 2014: The figures breached the tolerance band of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee.
  5. Satya Nadella criticises new Citizenship Act, says, ‘It’s just bad’: Nadella, who grew up in Hyderabad, is the first major tech CEO to speak up against the Act.
  6. ‘Bengal is not like UP,’ Mamata Banerjee tells BJP’s Dilip Ghosh for ‘shot like dogs’ remark: Ghosh had said that those involved in damaging public property should be ‘shot’ like they were in BJP-ruled states.
  7. ICICI Bank seeks recovery of bonuses from Chanda Kochhar: She was sacked in January 2019, about six months after she had resigned.
  8. Internet suspended, prohibitory orders imposed after communal clash in Telangana’s Bhainsa town: Eleven people were injured, and vehicles and houses were set on fire during the violence.
  9. Thirty-two thousand refugees identified for citizenship across Uttar Pradesh, says minister: The minister said the state government is in the process of sharing the list of people who need citizenship with the Ministry of Home Affairs.
  10. Two municipalities in Bengal issue NPR orders – then hurriedly cancel them after outcry: The West Bengal government suspended all work on the NPR on December 17.