Top news: Supreme Court rejects curative petitions of two convicts in 2012 Delhi gangrape case
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the curative petitions of two convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case. The two – Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Kumar – had filed the petitions in the top court on January 9, two days after death warrants for all the four convicts were issued. However, the court did not find any merit in their pleas.
The Kerala government on Monday challenged in the Supreme Court the amendments to the Citizenship Act. The state government filed its suit under Article 131 of the Constitution, according to which the Supreme Court has original jurisdiction to the exclusion of other courts in cases between states and Centre or between states.
Michael Patra named RBI deputy governor six months after Viral Acharya quit
Reserve Bank of India Executive Governor Michael Patra was on Tuesday appointed a deputy governor at the central bank, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet said. Patra will take the spot vacated by Viral Acharya in July 2019.
AgustaWestland scam: Delhi High Court dismisses ED plea to cancel Ratul Puri’s bail
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the Enforcement Directorate’s plea to set aside the bail granted to businessman Ratul Puri in a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam.
After skipping Opposition meeting, DMK says ‘time will tell’ if ties with Congress will normalise
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Tuesday said it skipped an Opposition meeting in New Delhi the previous day because the Congress had accused its chief MK Stalin of “violating coalition dharma”. The Sonia Gandhi-led party had convened the meeting.
CAA criticism: Malaysia PM refuses to back down despite reports of India curbing palm oil imports
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Tuesday expressed concerns about the purported Indian restrictions on imports of palm oil, but added that he would continue to speak out about “wrong things”.
‘Why do you have Muslim friends?’ UP Police allegedly asked activist arrested during CAA protests
Activist Robin Verma, who was arrested last month during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Lucknow, on Tuesday told The Hindu that during interrogation the police had asked him why he was friends with Muslims. “You are a Hindu, why are you friends with Muslims?” the police reportedly asked.
JNU violence: Summon WhatsApp group members, seize their phones, Delhi High Court tells police
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered the police to summon all the members of the two WhatsApp groups believed to be behind the violence on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on January 5. This came a day after the court, while hearing the same plea by three JNU professors, asked authorities to preserve data, CCTV footage and other evidence related to the violence.
Arrested Kashmir policeman Davinder Singh sheltered Hizbul Mujahideen militants in his home: Reports
Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh sheltered the Hizbul Mujahideen militants he was caught with last Saturday. Singh and the militants were apprehended from a car on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. The senior policeman, who was suspended on Monday, lived right next to the Army’s XV Corps headquarters at Badami Bagh cantonment, the news agency quoted security officers as saying.
RBI caps withdrawal limit of Bengaluru bank’s customers, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya appeals for calm
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya has appealed for calm, days after the Reserve Bank of India imposed curbs on a cooperative bank in Bengaluru and capped the withdrawal limit at Rs 35,000. In a tweet late on Monday night, Surya said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had promised to protect customers’ interests.
Citizenship Act protests: 61 people in Hyderabad booked for flash protest against law
The Hyderabad Police on Monday registered a case against activist Khalida Parveen and some students of the University of Hyderabad for organising a flash protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Tolichowki on Sunday, The News Minute reported on Tuesday. All the participants in the protest were women.
Jammu and Kashmir: Three soldiers die, 1 missing after avalanche hits Machil army post, say reports
Three soldiers were killed, one was injured, and another went missing on Tuesday after an avalanche struck an Indian Army post in Jammu and Kashmir’s Machil sector in Kupwara district, PTI reported. A rescue operation was launched during which four soldiers were traced, and the injured among them was taken to a local military facility.
‘Is Jama Masjid in Pakistan?’: Judge criticises Delhi Police at Bhim Army chief’s bail hearing
A judge at Tis Hazari Court in Delhi on Tuesday criticised the public prosecutor who opposed the bail application of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, Live Law reported. Azad was arrested on December 21 on the charges of instigating violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Old Delhi’s Daryaganj locality.
Wholesale inflation rose to 2.59% in December, onion prices up 455% since 2018
Wholesale inflation rose to 2.59% in December 2019, compared to 0.58% in November that year, government data released on Tuesday showed. Prices of all primary articles rose by 11.46%, and those of food articles by 13.24%.
Priyanka Gandhi criticises Centre for rising inflation, says ‘BJP has picked pockets of poor’
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the Narendra Modi-led government for rising inflation. Figures the government released on Monday showed that consumer price inflation increased to 7.35% in December 2019 – the highest since July 2014.
CAA protests: Look into Shaheen Bagh traffic restrictions, Delhi HC orders police
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered the police to look into restrictions on the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch in the city, which has been closed since December 15 due to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The traffic restrictions have led to huge bottlenecks in and around the Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway.
Pragya Thakur alleges poisonous chemicals were sent to her by post, police register case
Bhopal Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Thakur on Monday filed a police complaint alleging that she had received some poisonous chemicals in post. The police said they had received three to four envelopes from Thakur’s home and claimed that there were Urdu letters among these envelopes.
Sahitya Akademi Award winner’s book rejected by Goa state body due to ‘objectionable words’
The Goa Konkani Akademi, a state government body, has rejected the purchase and circulation of a book of poems titled The Words, written and published by 2019 Sahitya Akademi Award winner Neelba Khandekar. Khandekar said Sneha Morajkar, the former Acting President of the Akademi, had cancelled the order last year citing “objectionable and obscene content”.
Google doodle marks 101st birth anniversary of Urdu poet and lyricist Kaifi Azmi
Google on Tuesday marked the 101st birthday of Urdu poet, film lyricist and social change advocate Kaifi Azmi with a doodle for its Indian users.
Situation in Kashmir violates human rights, says US House of Representatives legislator
United States Congress leader Debbie Dingell on Monday took a poor view of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. “The situation in Kashmir violates human rights,” Dingell, a Democratic Party legislator of the House of Representatives, tweeted. “Thousands have been detained unjustly & millions are without access to the internet & telephone.”
The Kerala government has challenged the amendments to the Citizenship Act in the Supreme Court, Live Law reported on Tuesday. Kerala is the first state to do so even as protests are underway in several parts of the country. The Supreme Court is already hearing several petitions challenging the amendments.
Amartya Sen says opposition unity is important for any kind of protest
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen on Monday stressed on the need for opposition unity in India to protest against a cause. But, he added, even if there was no unity, protests must continue.
ICICI Bank seeks recovery of bonuses from Chanda Kochhar
The ICICI Bank filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking the recovery of bonuses that were given to its former Managing Director and CEO Chanda Kochhar, PTI reported. Kochhar was sacked in January 2019, about six months after she had resigned. An investigation is currently underway into a money laundering case involving the bank and the Videocon Group.
Citizenship Act: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella criticises new law, says, ‘It’s just bad’
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Monday criticised India’s amended Citizenship law and said what was happening was bad and sad. “I think what is happening is sad...It’s just bad,” Nadella told BuzzFeed News at an event in Manhattan on Monday. He spoke about the importance of both technology and immigration in his life and career.
Economist Amit Bhaduri resigns as JNU professor emeritus to protest against ‘throttling of dissent’
Economist Amit Bhaduri has resigned as professor emeritus at Jawaharlal Nehru University to protest against recent developments on the campus, PTI reported on Monday. An emeritus position is an honour conferred by the university on a retired professor in appreciation of their past work.
Telangana: Internet suspended, prohibitory orders imposed after communal clash in Bhainsa town
Prohibitory orders were imposed and internet services were suspended at Bhainsa town in Nirmal district of Telangana on Monday following clashes between members of two communities, PTI reported. Authorities said 11 people, including three police officials, were injured in stone pelting.
JNU violence: Students’ union president Aishe Ghosh among three suspects questioned by Delhi Police
The Delhi Police on Monday questioned three Jawaharlal Nehru University students, including students’ union President Aishe Ghosh, in connection with the January 5 mob attack on campus, PTI reported. The attack had left 34 students and teachers injured, including Ghosh.
‘Economy is a disaster and a basket case, PM Modi should tell students why,’ says Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit any university of the country and speak to the students about the state of the economy and joblessness, PTI reported. Gandhi said the prime minister did “not have the guts” to do so.