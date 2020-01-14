Top news: Kerala government files plea against Citizenship Amendment Act in Supreme Court
The biggest stories of the day.
The Kerala government on Monday challenged in the Supreme Court the amendments to the Citizenship Act. The state government filed its suit under Article 131 of the Constitution, according to which the Supreme Court has original jurisdiction to the exclusion of other courts in cases between states and Centre or between states.
Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella on Monday criticised India’s amended citizenship law and said what was happening was “bad and sad”. The good news, Nadella added, was that the matter was being debated and not hidden away in India – “a messy democracy”.
Live updates
Kerala challenges validity of amended Citizenship Act in Supreme Court, is first state to do so
The Kerala government has challenged the amendments to the Citizenship Act in the Supreme Court, Live Law reported on Tuesday. Kerala is the first state to do so even as protests are underway in several parts of the country. The Supreme Court is already hearing several petitions challenging the amendments.
Amartya Sen says opposition unity is important for any kind of protest
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen on Monday stressed on the need for opposition unity in India to protest against a cause. But, he added, even if there was no unity, protests must continue.
ICICI Bank seeks recovery of bonuses from Chanda Kochhar
The ICICI Bank filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking the recovery of bonuses that were given to its former Managing Director and CEO Chanda Kochhar, PTI reported. Kochhar was sacked in January 2019, about six months after she had resigned. An investigation is currently underway into a money laundering case involving the bank and the Videocon Group.
Citizenship Act: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella criticises new law, says, ‘It’s just bad’
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Monday criticised India’s amended Citizenship law and said what was happening was bad and sad. “I think what is happening is sad...It’s just bad,” Nadella told BuzzFeed News at an event in Manhattan on Monday. He spoke about the importance of both technology and immigration in his life and career.
Economist Amit Bhaduri resigns as JNU professor emeritus to protest against ‘throttling of dissent’
Economist Amit Bhaduri has resigned as professor emeritus at Jawaharlal Nehru University to protest against recent developments on the campus, PTI reported on Monday. An emeritus position is an honour conferred by the university on a retired professor in appreciation of their past work.
Telangana: Internet suspended, prohibitory orders imposed after communal clash in Bhainsa town
Prohibitory orders were imposed and internet services were suspended at Bhainsa town in Nirmal district of Telangana on Monday following clashes between members of two communities, PTI reported. Authorities said 11 people, including three police officials, were injured in stone pelting.
JNU violence: Students’ union president Aishe Ghosh among three suspects questioned by Delhi Police
The Delhi Police on Monday questioned three Jawaharlal Nehru University students, including students’ union President Aishe Ghosh, in connection with the January 5 mob attack on campus, PTI reported. The attack had left 34 students and teachers injured, including Ghosh.
‘Economy is a disaster and a basket case, PM Modi should tell students why,’ says Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit any university of the country and speak to the students about the state of the economy and joblessness, PTI reported. Gandhi said the prime minister did “not have the guts” to do so.