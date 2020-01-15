Top news: Mercy plea pending, rape convicts can’t be hanged on January 22, says Delhi government
The Delhi government and Tihar jail authorities on Wednesday said they will need to wait before executing the death row convicts in the 2012 gangrape case until a decision on the mercy plea filed by one of the four men before the president. The execution of the four convicts is scheduled for 7 am on January 22.
The Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh government has sought to declare the National Investigation Agency Act unconstitutional. The state moved a suit in the Supreme Court, and claimed the Act was “against the federal spirit” of the Constitution.
‘Free Kashmir’ placard: Mysuru lawyers’ body refuses to appear for protestor charged with sedition
The Mysore Bar Association on Tuesday said its lawyers would not appear for a woman who was booked for holding a “Free Kashmir” placard at a protest in Mysuru last week, News18 reported on Wednesday. The police had booked Nalini Balakumar for sedition days after she was seen holding the placard on January 8 during a protest against the mob attack on the Jawaharlal Nehru University.
2012 Delhi gangrape: Tihar authorities say can’t hang convicts until mercy plea is decided
The Delhi government and Tihar jail authorities on Wednesday said they will need to wait before executing the death row convicts in the 2012 gangrape case until a decision on the mercy plea filed by one of the four men before the president, PTI reported. The execution of the four convicts is scheduled for 7 am on January 22.
After Kerala’s move on CAA, Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh challenges NIA Act in Supreme Court
The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking to declare the National Investigation Agency Act unconstitutional as it was “against the federal spirit” of the Constitution.
Adityanath says Muslim population in India increased since 1947 because of special rights
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath said on Tuesday that the Muslim population in India has increased since Partition because the country gave special rights to the community, unlike in Pakistan. He claimed that the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act were a conspiracy by a “crooked” Opposition.
‘This is going to be India’s century,’ says Jeff Bezos, announces Amazon’s investment plans
Amazon chief Jeff Bezos on Wednesday predicted that the 21st century was going to be “the Indian century”. Bezos, who arrived in India on Tuesday to meet senior government officials and business leaders, said the e-commerce giant would invest $1 billion (over Rs 7,000 crore) to digitise small and medium businesses in India.
Army chief says revoking J&K’s special status was historic, disrupted Pakistan’s plans
Army chief General MM Naravane on Wednesday said the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution was a “historic step” and would connect the region to the rest of the country. Naravane was speaking at an Army Day function in New Delhi.
There’s an atmosphere of fear and tension in country, both BJP and Congress misuse power: Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday heaped criticism on both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, accusing them of indulging in dirty politics on the occasion of her 64th birthday.
JNU violence: Police name masked woman in video, ABVP admits she is a member
The Delhi have identified a masked woman seen in a video on the January 5 violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University as Delhi University student Komal Sharma. In the video, the person believed to be Sharma, is seen wearing a check shirt and a light blue scarf, and carrying a stick. She allegedly threatened students in Sabarmati hostel along with two men.
India intends to be a stabilising force, not a disruptive power in the world: S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday that India intends to be a stabilising force, and not a disruptive power internationally. He made the remark at the Raisina Dialogue 2020 in New Delhi. “There are already enough forces of disruption in the world,” Jaishankar said. “Somebody needs to make up a bit.”
UP: Army man’s son accidentally shoots himself dead while making TikTok video
A Class 12 student, who was trying to make a TikTok video using his father’s licensed revolver, accidentally shot himself when it went off, in Hafiz Ganj area of Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, The Times of India reported on Wednesday.
PM Modi vs IMA: Either prove doctors are bribed by pharma companies or apologise, says medical body
The Indian Medical Association on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to either prove or apologise for his alleged statement that top pharmaceutical companies bribe doctors with women, gadgets or foreign trips.
West Bengal governor, at science fair, claims Arjuna’s arrows had nuclear power
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday claimed at a science fair in Kolkata that mythological character Arjuna’s arrows had nuclear power and chariots mentioned in the Mahabharata epic actually flew, the Hindustan Times reported.
Mumbai: Anti CAA-NRC protest held during India-Australia cricket match
A group of students held protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai during Tuesday’s the one-day international cricket match between India and Australia men’s teams, PTI reported. The group wore white T-shirts with “No CAA”, “No NRC” and “No NPR” written on them, with an alphabet on each shirt.
J&K: Broadband internet partially restored, but ban on social media remains
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday night restored broadband services in institutions dealing with “essential services”, such as hospitals, banks, government offices, hotels, and tour and travel establishments, Hindustan Times reported. In an official press release, the administration asked internet service providers to install firewalls and carry out “white listing” of websites before providing these services. However, social media websites continue to be banned.
AMU to file complaint against police violence, says no permission was given to enter hostel
The Aligarh Muslim University on Tuesday said it will file a complaint against the crackdown by the Uttar Pradesh Police on students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 15, NDTV reported. The police had entered the campus to quell protests against violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University earlier that evening.
‘Back-breaking inflation, unemployment has created financial emergency,’ says Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led government over the rising prices of essential commodities as well as unemployment, saying this has created a state of “financial emergency”. “Back-breaking inflation, life-threatening unemployment and falling GDP has created a state of financial emergency,” Gandhi tweeted.