A militant allegedly associated with the Hizbul Mujahideen was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, PTI reported. The militant has been identified as Haroon Wani.

The encounter occurred in Gondana belt of the district, said Public Relations Officer (Defence) Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand. The operation was initiated after receiving information about the presence of militants in the area, unidentified officials said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police in Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range Sujit Kumar said that Wani was an A++ category militant. He was from Gattah belt of the district. Kumar said that another militant had escaped and efforts were on to catch him.

An AK-47 rifle, 73 rounds of bullets, three magazines, a Chinese grenade and a radio set was recovered after the encounter.

Wani, a close aide of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Jahangir Saroori, was reportedly wanted for the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Anil Parihar and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Chanderkant Sharma, and four others, according to The Indian Express. Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar gunned down on the evening of November 1, 2018, when they were on their way home.