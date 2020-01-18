The big news: Delhi gangrape victim’s mother slams lawyer on pardon request, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Centre said question on place of birth of parents in NPR form is not mandatory, and historian Ram Guha attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- 2012 Delhi gangrape victim’s mother attacks Indira Jaising, says they ‘earn livelihood by supporting rapists’: The lawyer had asked Asha Devi to follow Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s example and forgive the four men convicted of raping her daughter.
- Question on birth place of parents in NPR form not mandatory, says home ministry after criticism: Opposition-ruled states objected to this question in a day-long conference convened to discuss the modalities of Census 2021 and National Population Register.
- Kerala did a ‘disastrous thing’ by electing Rahul Gandhi, says historian Ramachandra Guha: Guha called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘self-made’ man with administrative experience.
- Delhi Police granted detention powers under National Security Act for three months: The police, however, said it was a ‘routine order’ and was issued ‘every quarter’.
- ‘Do not have the capacity to experiment with hyperloop project,’ says Ajit Pawar: The finance minister, however, clarified that his comments should not be viewed as a decision to scrap the $10-billion plan.
- Complaint filed against Rajinikanth for his remarks on Periyar: The actor allegedly said that Periyar had, in 1971, undertaken a rally in Salem in which the images of an unclothed Ram and Sita were displayed.
- Delhi Police appeals to Shaheen Bagh protestors to clear road in ‘larger public interest’: Hundreds of women and men have occupied the stretch of road at the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch for over a month now.
- Kathak dancer claims qawwali performance was stopped midway, UP government denies charges: Manjari Chaturvedi said she was allotted 45 minutes for her act, but, officials allegedly told her that qawwali will not be played at the event.
- Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad urges Delhi court to modify bail conditions: Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau had ordered him to leave the city by 9 pm, and stay away for four weeks till the Assembly elections are over.
- RTI applicant in Kerala seeks proof of PM Modi’s citizenship: The application was filed in Chalakudy town municipality on January 13.