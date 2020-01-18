A look at the headlines right now:

2012 Delhi gangrape victim’s mother attacks Indira Jaising, says they ‘earn livelihood by supporting rapists’: The lawyer had asked Asha Devi to follow Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s example and forgive the four men convicted of raping her daughter.

Question on birth place of parents in NPR form not mandatory, says home ministry after criticism: Opposition-ruled states objected to this question in a day-long conference convened to discuss the modalities of Census 2021 and National Population Register.

Kerala did a ‘disastrous thing’ by electing Rahul Gandhi, says historian Ramachandra Guha: Guha called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘self-made’ man with administrative experience.

Delhi Police granted detention powers under National Security Act for three months: The police, however, said it was a ‘routine order’ and was issued ‘every quarter’.

‘Do not have the capacity to experiment with hyperloop project,’ says Ajit Pawar: The finance minister, however, clarified that his comments should not be viewed as a decision to scrap the $10-billion plan.

Complaint filed against Rajinikanth for his remarks on Periyar: The actor allegedly said that Periyar had, in 1971, undertaken a rally in Salem in which the images of an unclothed Ram and Sita were displayed.

Delhi Police appeals to Shaheen Bagh protestors to clear road in ‘larger public interest’: Hundreds of women and men have occupied the stretch of road at the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch for over a month now.

Kathak dancer claims qawwali performance was stopped midway, UP government denies charges: Manjari Chaturvedi said she was allotted 45 minutes for her act, but, officials allegedly told her that qawwali will not be played at the event.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad urges Delhi court to modify bail conditions: Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau had ordered him to leave the city by 9 pm, and stay away for four weeks till the Assembly elections are over.

RTI applicant in Kerala seeks proof of PM Modi’s citizenship: The application was filed in Chalakudy town municipality on January 13.

