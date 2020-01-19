A look at the headlines right now:

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina says India’s new citizenship law is unnecessary: She also denied that minority communities left her country because of persecution.

If CAA is passed, no state can say ‘I will not implement it’, says Congress leader Kapil Sibal: Salman Khurshid also said it would be ‘constitutionally difficult’ for state governments to not follow a law cleared by Parliament.

‘In J&K, internet used to watch dirty films’, claims NITI Aayog member to justify suspension of services: He also claimed that the lack of internet did not have a ‘significant effect’ on the state’s economy.

Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan Markle drop ‘royal highness’ titles, will not represent the Queen: These are part of a settlement with the Queen following days of talks after the couple’s decided to step back as senior members of the royal family. Section 144 imposed in Lucknow, demonstrations against CAA continue across India: The police allegedly took away blankets and food meant for protestors in Lucknow. But officials have dismissed these accusations as rumours.

Facebook apologises for offensive translation of Xi Jinping’s name: The Chinese president’s name appeared as ‘Mr Shithole’ in posts on the social media platform when translated into English from Burmese.

No environmental clearance needed for exploration, environmentalists fear oversight, says report: The exploratory drilling process is an ecologically-intensive exercise that involves digging multiple wells and conducting seismic surveys offshore.

FIR against Shabana Azmi’s car driver for rash driving: The actor was injured in the accident but is reportedly fine now.

Ex-IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan detained before event on CAA in Allahabad, sent back to Delhi: He was to participate in a debate on the new citizenship law at the Sardar Patel Sansthan in Allahabad at 2 pm.

Congress releases first list of 54 candidates for Delhi Assembly elections: The party, like the BJP, did not name anyone yet against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi seat.