The big news: Bangladesh PM says India’s CAA was unnecessary, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Congress leaders said it would be difficult for states to not pass CAA, and Niti Aayog member said internet was only used to watch porn in J&K.
- Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina says India’s new citizenship law is unnecessary: She also denied that minority communities left her country because of persecution.
- If CAA is passed, no state can say ‘I will not implement it’, says Congress leader Kapil Sibal: Salman Khurshid also said it would be ‘constitutionally difficult’ for state governments to not follow a law cleared by Parliament.
- ‘In J&K, internet used to watch dirty films’, claims NITI Aayog member to justify suspension of services: He also claimed that the lack of internet did not have a ‘significant effect’ on the state’s economy.
- Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan Markle drop ‘royal highness’ titles, will not represent the Queen: These are part of a settlement with the Queen following days of talks after the couple’s decided to step back as senior members of the royal family.
- Section 144 imposed in Lucknow, demonstrations against CAA continue across India: The police allegedly took away blankets and food meant for protestors in Lucknow. But officials have dismissed these accusations as rumours.
- Facebook apologises for offensive translation of Xi Jinping’s name: The Chinese president’s name appeared as ‘Mr Shithole’ in posts on the social media platform when translated into English from Burmese.
- No environmental clearance needed for exploration, environmentalists fear oversight, says report: The exploratory drilling process is an ecologically-intensive exercise that involves digging multiple wells and conducting seismic surveys offshore.
- FIR against Shabana Azmi’s car driver for rash driving: The actor was injured in the accident but is reportedly fine now.
- Ex-IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan detained before event on CAA in Allahabad, sent back to Delhi: He was to participate in a debate on the new citizenship law at the Sardar Patel Sansthan in Allahabad at 2 pm.
- Congress releases first list of 54 candidates for Delhi Assembly elections: The party, like the BJP, did not name anyone yet against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi seat.