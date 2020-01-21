A look at the headlines right now:

Amit Shah says CAA will remain, challenges Opposition leaders to a discussion: The Union home minister claimed Opposition leaders were playing vote bank politics and could ‘not see reality’ Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal files nomination after six-hour wait, AAP accuses BJP of impeding process: When the chief minister arrived at the election office, he saw scores of candidates waiting ahead of him. Most of them did not have proper documents.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad can now enter Delhi as court modifies bail order: Azad will have to inform the deputy commissioner of crime branch about his visit and schedule, and stay at the address mentioned in his application. Coronavirus claims fourth life in China, nations step up medical screening of travellers: Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, has adopted measures to control the flow of people leaving the city. ‘You oppose BJP privately, but joined hands in Delhi,’ JD(U) leader Pavan Varma writes to Nitish Kumar, seeks clarity: Varma had written to the Bihar CM earlier this month as well, opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act and reminding him of his secular vision. Eight tourists from Kerala die in Nepal resort due to suspected gas leak: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the Indian embassy in Nepal was closely following the situation and was providing all necessary assistance. Re-examine Speaker’s powers to disqualify lawmakers, Supreme Court tells Parliament: The bench said the Parliament should consider having an independent body to decide such pleas since the Speaker belongs to a political party. Bill for three capital cities moved in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council after TDP blocks it for hours: The Telugu Desam Party has a majority in the Council, while the ruling YSR Congress Party has just nine members. Rajinikanth refuses to apologise for his remarks on Periyar: The actor-politician, who is facing a police complaint for his comments, said he spoke based on news reports he had read. Zomato buys Uber’s food delivery business in India for $350 million: Uber Eats will discontinue its operations and direct restaurants, delivery partners and users to the Zomato platform from Tuesday.