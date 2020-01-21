The big news: Amit Shah stands his ground, says CAA won’t be repealed, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Arvind Kejriwal filed his nomination after a wait of over six hours, and a court allowed Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to visit Delhi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Amit Shah says CAA will remain, challenges Opposition leaders to a discussion: The Union home minister claimed Opposition leaders were playing vote bank politics and could ‘not see reality’
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal files nomination after six-hour wait, AAP accuses BJP of impeding process: When the chief minister arrived at the election office, he saw scores of candidates waiting ahead of him. Most of them did not have proper documents.
- Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad can now enter Delhi as court modifies bail order: Azad will have to inform the deputy commissioner of crime branch about his visit and schedule, and stay at the address mentioned in his application.
- Coronavirus claims fourth life in China, nations step up medical screening of travellers: Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, has adopted measures to control the flow of people leaving the city.
- ‘You oppose BJP privately, but joined hands in Delhi,’ JD(U) leader Pavan Varma writes to Nitish Kumar, seeks clarity: Varma had written to the Bihar CM earlier this month as well, opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act and reminding him of his secular vision.
- Eight tourists from Kerala die in Nepal resort due to suspected gas leak: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the Indian embassy in Nepal was closely following the situation and was providing all necessary assistance.
- Re-examine Speaker’s powers to disqualify lawmakers, Supreme Court tells Parliament: The bench said the Parliament should consider having an independent body to decide such pleas since the Speaker belongs to a political party.
- Bill for three capital cities moved in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council after TDP blocks it for hours: The Telugu Desam Party has a majority in the Council, while the ruling YSR Congress Party has just nine members.
- Rajinikanth refuses to apologise for his remarks on Periyar: The actor-politician, who is facing a police complaint for his comments, said he spoke based on news reports he had read.
- Zomato buys Uber’s food delivery business in India for $350 million: Uber Eats will discontinue its operations and direct restaurants, delivery partners and users to the Zomato platform from Tuesday.