Top news: After letters expose rift in JD(U), Nitish Kumar says Pavan Varma is free to quit party
The biggest stories of the day.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said Janata Dal (United) national spokesperson Pavan Varma was free to leave the party, reported NDTV. This came days after Varma’s letters exposed a purported rift in the party over its support to the amended Citizenship Act. “He can go and join any party he likes, my best wishes,” said Kumar. “To give this kind of statement...it is surprising. Is this a way to talk?”.
Several Opposition leaders on Wednesday said they were ready for an open debate on the amended citizenship law, a day after Union Minister Amit Shah challenged them. Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi agreed to a discussion.
Live updates
Nitish Kumar says JD(U) leader Pavan Varma is free to quit party amid rift over Citizenship Act
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said Janata Dal (United) national spokesperson Pavan Varma was free to leave the party, reported NDTV. This came days after Varma’s letters exposed a purported rift in the party over its support to the amended Citizenship Act.
“He can go and join any party he likes, my best wishes,” said Kumar. “To give this kind of statement...it is surprising. Is this a way to talk?” Kumar disapproved of the way Varma expressed his displeasure. “I told him certain things, should I tell you what he said to me?” he asked, according to News18. “I respect him... If he wants to go to some other party that is his decision... he has my blessings.”
Tamil Nadu: Panic withdrawals slow down as bank clarifies NPR letter isn’t a must for KYC checks
Depositors at a branch of Central Bank of India in Tamil Nadu have withdrawn nearly Rs 4.5 crore since Saturday in panic after the bank announced that a letter issued under the National Population Register exercise would be a valid document for customer verification, NDTV reported.
The withdrawal spree took place at a branch in Kayalpattinam village near Thoothukudi. The bank had put out an advertisement in newspapers on January 11, listing valid documents for Know-Your-Customer verification – including an NPR letter. According to The New Indian Express, the vague advertisement did not specify whether customers needed to submit all documents or any of them would suffice. Moreover, it said that accounts of those who do not submit the documents before January 31 would be frozen.
India rejects Trump’s latest offer to help in J&K, says no role for third party mediation: Reports
India on Wednesday rejected United States President Donald Trump’s offer to help resolve the Kashmir dispute, saying there was “no role” for a third party mediating in the matter, Hindustan Times reported.
Speaking ahead of talks with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, Trump had said the United States was watching developments between India and Pakistan over Kashmir “very closely” and was prepared to help.
Bhima Koregaon violence: Maharashtra government holds meeting with Pune Police to review cases
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh met Pune Police officials on Thursday morning to review cases related to the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence, reported PTI. Maharashtra Director General Subodh Jaiswal and State Intelligence Commissioner Rashmi Shukla are also present at the meeting. However, details of the meeting at the state secretariat in Mumbai are not yet available.
Imran Khan asks US and United Nations to help de-escalate tension between India, Pakistan
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that international powers “must act” to prevent India and Pakistan – the two nuclear-armed neighbours – from reaching a point of no return, reported Dawn. Khan asked both the United States and United Nations to help de-escalate tensions with India. “You cannot have two nuclear-armed countries even contemplating a conflict,” Khan said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Jharkhand: SIT formed after seven villagers beheaded, police unsure of Pathalgadi link
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday ordered an inquiry by a special investigation team into the murder of seven people in a village in West Singhbhum district on Sunday evening. The villagers were allegedly decapitated and differences over the Pathalgadi movement are suspected to be the reason, some police officials claimed. No one has been arrested so far.
West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Indrajit Mahata told Hindustan Times that the deceased were anti-Pathalgadi activists, while their attackers were supporters of the movement, but it may be a coincidence. “We will be able to speak about the conclusive Pathalgadi link only after further investigation,” he said.
CAA: Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav, Asaduddin Owaisi want open debate with BJP after Amit Shah’s dare
Several Opposition leaders on Wednesday said they were ready for an open debate on the amended citizenship law, a day after Union Minister Amit Shah challenged them. Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi agreed to a discussion at any platform.
Magsaysay awardee Sandeep Pandey booked for alleged inappropriate comments against VD Savarkar
Magsaysay Award winner and social activist Sandeep Pandey was on Tuesday booked for allegedly making inappropriate comments against Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar. He has been accused of inciting the public and provoking “with intent to cause riots”. The activist reportedly made the comments while addressing anti-citizenship law protestors at Aligarh Muslim University on January 19, said the police.
CAA: Women being pushed to protest, they don’t know what amended law is about, says Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Wednesday alleged that women and children were being pushed forward to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, adding that they did not even understand the meaning of the amended legislation. The chief minister said shouting “azadi” slogans amounted to sedition. “If anybody will raise slogans of azadi...it will amount to sedition and government will take strict action,” Adityanath said.
SC says Article 370 will be referred to larger bench if there is a conflict in earlier two verdicts
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will refer the Centre’s decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution to a seven-judge Constitution bench only if there was a conflict in the earlier two verdicts of the top court. Senior advocates Dinesh Dwivedi and Sanjay Parikh, appearing for Prem Shankar Jha and non-governmental organisation People’s Union for Civil Liberties respectively, told a bench headed by Justice NV Ramana that the earlier verdicts were conflicting in nature.
Citizenship Act: ‘No one will touch you,’ Rajnath Singh assures Muslims
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday reassured Muslims that they would not be affected by the Citizenship Amendment Act, attempting to allay concerns about the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens. Singh told the audience at a public meeting in the city of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh that Muslims could approach the government if the need arose.
Satya Nadella says countries not friendly to immigrants will lose out on tech boom
Technology giant Microsoft’s Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella has warned countries that fail to attract immigrants that they would lose out as the global technology industry continues to diversify and grown, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. Last week, Nadella had criticised the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying what was happening in India was “just bad”.
Shaheen Bagh a reaction to five years of ‘cumulative fear’, says former Delhi lieutenant governor
Former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung on Wednesday said demonstrations at Shaheen Bagh, which has emerged as the epicentre of the protests in Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act, were a reaction to “cumulative fear” over the last five years.