The big news: As Wuhan coronavirus toll rises, China calls it ‘grave’, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Republic Day parade to begin shortly, and Mary Kom was among the Padma Vibhushan recipients.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Wuhan coronavirus toll in China rises to 56; 179 people kept under observation in Kerala: Chinese President Xi Jinping warned that the spread of the virus is accelerating and called it a ‘grave situation’
- Republic Day parade to begin shortly, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is chief guest: The tricolour has been unfurled at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi, where protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act have been going on for over a month
- Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj get second-highest civilian honour among the Padma award recipients: The 2020 Padma awards list had seven Padma Vibhushans, 16 Padma Bhushans and 118 Padma Shris.
- One convict in Delhi gangrape case moves SC seeking judicial review of rejection of mercy petition: Mukesh Kumar Singh has exhausted all legal options available to him.
- NIA taking over Bhima Koregaon case shows conspiracy by BJP, says Congress: NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik called it a ‘cover-up’ by the Centre to hide the previous BJP-led Maharashtragovernment’s alleged wrongdoings.
- Citizenship Act activist booked in Assam for ‘seditious’ remarks: Sharjeel Imam allegedly suggested that Assam should be ‘cut off’ from the rest of India.
- Rajasthan Assembly passes resolution against amendments to Citizenship Act: So far, Left-ruled Kerala and Congress-led Punjab have passed such resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the law, while West Bengal has promised to bring one.
- Kapil Mishra gets 48-hour campaigning ban for ‘India vs Pakistan’ tweet: The BJP candidate from Model Town had suggested that the February 8 Assembly elections would be like an ‘India vs Pakistan match’.
- Shiv Sena says ‘Muslim infiltrators’ from Pakistan and Bangladesh must be evicted: The party took a dig at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray for an ideological shift towards Hindutva.
- In Republic Day address, President Kovind says youth should be non-violent when fighting for a cause: The president was speaking on the eve of the 71st Republic Day.