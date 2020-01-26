Four powerful grenade explosions rocked Assam on Sunday morning, Republic Day, PTI reported. Of these, three blasts took place in Dibrugarh district and one in Charaideo district. There have been no reports of any casualties so far.

In Dibrugarh, one of the blasts took place at Graham Bazar and another beside a gurudwara on AT Road, both under Dibrugarh police station limits. A third explosion hit the oil town of Duliajan, the police said. A four blast took place at Teok Ghat under Sonari police station limits in Charaideo district.

“We have received the information about the explosion in Dibrugarh,” Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahant said after the blast at Graham Bazar, ANI reported. “An investigation has begun.”

Another police officer said the blasts in Dibrugarh were on low intensity, Northeast Now reported.

The United Liberation Front of Assam (I) had earlier called for a boycott of Republic Day celebrations. In earlier years too, the militant outfit had called for boycotting Independence Day and Republic Day. However, no organisation has yet taken responsibility for Sunday’s explosions.