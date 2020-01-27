A look at the headlines right now:

Wuhan coronavirus toll rises to 80; 2,744 people diagnosed with the illness in ChinaOn Sunday, China issued a blanket ban on wildlife trade. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad detained in Hyderabad ahead of anti-CAA protest: The police claimed that the protestors did not seek permission for the demonstration. North East insurgencies have considerably reduced, claims PM Modi in Mann ki Baat: The prime minister said violence can never resolve any dispute, and urged people to resolve problems through dialogue. ‘Press the button with such anger that current is felt at Shaheen Bagh,’ says Amit Shah at rally on Delhi polls: Congress leader P Chidambaram hit back, asserting that only those who despise Mahatma Gandhi would want to get rid of the Shaheen Bagh protestors. Police complaint filed against Visva Bharati VC for allegedly encouraging attack on Left students: However, a university spokesperson claimed that the video in which Bidyut Chakrabarty was heard making the remark was ‘doctored’. Death threat received by Prakash Raj, Brinda Karat, HD Kumaraswamy and 12 other public figures: They were threatened in an unsigned letter addressed to Lingayat religious leader Nijagunananda Swamy. Thousands form 11-km human chain to protest against citizenship law and NRC in Kolkata: It extended from Shyambazar in the north to Golpark in the city’s southern part. Jaish commander involved in Pulwama attack among three killed in Tral encounter: The gunfight occurred on Saturday. According to the security forces, the militants were planning a major terror attack on January 26. Goa drops journalist Faye D’Souza from event because of her anti-CAA views: State Culture Minister Govind Gawade said D’Souza was shortlisted for the DD Kosambi Festival of Ideas, but was not invited to avoid ‘mess and chaos’. NBA legend Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna killed in a helicopter crash: Fans, players react to NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s death in helicopter crash.