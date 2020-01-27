The big news: Wuhan coronavirus toll increases to 80 in China, and nine other top stories
- Wuhan coronavirus toll rises to 80; 2,744 people diagnosed with the illness in ChinaOn Sunday, China issued a blanket ban on wildlife trade.
- Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad detained in Hyderabad ahead of anti-CAA protest: The police claimed that the protestors did not seek permission for the demonstration.
- North East insurgencies have considerably reduced, claims PM Modi in Mann ki Baat: The prime minister said violence can never resolve any dispute, and urged people to resolve problems through dialogue.
- ‘Press the button with such anger that current is felt at Shaheen Bagh,’ says Amit Shah at rally on Delhi polls: Congress leader P Chidambaram hit back, asserting that only those who despise Mahatma Gandhi would want to get rid of the Shaheen Bagh protestors.
- Police complaint filed against Visva Bharati VC for allegedly encouraging attack on Left students: However, a university spokesperson claimed that the video in which Bidyut Chakrabarty was heard making the remark was ‘doctored’.
- Death threat received by Prakash Raj, Brinda Karat, HD Kumaraswamy and 12 other public figures: They were threatened in an unsigned letter addressed to Lingayat religious leader Nijagunananda Swamy.
- Thousands form 11-km human chain to protest against citizenship law and NRC in Kolkata: It extended from Shyambazar in the north to Golpark in the city’s southern part.
- Jaish commander involved in Pulwama attack among three killed in Tral encounter: The gunfight occurred on Saturday. According to the security forces, the militants were planning a major terror attack on January 26.
- Goa drops journalist Faye D’Souza from event because of her anti-CAA views: State Culture Minister Govind Gawade said D’Souza was shortlisted for the DD Kosambi Festival of Ideas, but was not invited to avoid ‘mess and chaos’.
- NBA legend Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna killed in a helicopter crash: Fans, players react to NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s death in helicopter crash.