A look at the headlines right now:

  1. SC to hear 2012 Delhi gangrape convict’s petition for review of mercy plea’s rejection tomorrow: CJI Bobde said convict’s plea for judicial review should be top priority.
  2. West Bengal becomes fourth state to pass resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the amended Citizenship Act was ‘against the Constitution and humanity’.
  3. ‘Are you in favour of arresting Sharjeel Imam or not,’ Amit Shah asks Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Delhi polls: The BJP leader dared the Delhi chief minister to visit Shaheen Bagh.
  4. Centre signs tripartite Bodo peace agreement, Amit Shah says ‘golden future’ awaits Assam: The home minister assured the National Democratic Front of Bodoland that ‘all promises will be fulfilled in a time-bound manner’.
  5. Government offers 100% stake sale in Air India: Subramanian Swamy threatened to move court and Congress said BJP was selling valuable assets.
  6. Kerala CM urges Modi to arrange special flight to airlift stranded Indians from Wuhan: The toll from Wuhan coronavirus rose to 80, and 2,744 people were diagnosed with the illness in China.
  7. UP has gone to war against its own citizens,’ Congress tells NHRC over CAA protests, calls for action: The party’s delegation met high-ranking NHRC officials and presented a 31-page submission that included visuals to back the allegations.
  8. Bhim Army chief says ‘dictatorship at its peak’ after being sent back to Delhi from Hyderabad: Chandrashekhar Azad said that the ‘Bahujan society will never forget this insult’.
  9. Muslim personal law board moves SC against PIL seeking ban on nikah halala and polygamy: The board said the top court had already dismissed similar petitions in 1997. The current PIL has been filed by BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.
  10. NBA legend Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna killed in a helicopter crash: Celebrity news website TMZ was the first American outlet to report that Bryant was among the fatalities in a crash that saw five people killed.