The big news: Amit Shah promises strict action against Delhi shooter, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India’s first positive coronavirus case was reported in Kerala, and an IndiGo pilot objected to the flying ban on comedian Kunal Kamra.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Amit Shah says Delhi shooter involved in incident near Jamia will not be spared, Kejriwal urges home minister to maintain order: Opposition leaders blamed the incident on a few BJP leaders’ provocative remarks, while Facebook removed the gunman’s account.
- India’s first positive coronavirus case reported in Kerala: The patient is in a stable condition and is being closely monitored, the government said.
- Comedian Kunal Kamra banned solely on the basis of social media posts, says IndiGo pilot: Captain Rohit Mateti said the comedian’s behaviour with journalist Arnab Goswami was unsavoury but was not ‘qualifying of a Level 1 unruly passenger’.
- EC bans minister Anurag Thakur from campaigning for three days, BJP MP Parvesh Verma for 96 hours: The two BJP leaders were accused of making objectionable remarks during campaigning in Delhi in the past week.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gets EC notice for promising to set up mohalla clinic at court complex: The poll body cited clauses according to which ministers and other officials cannot make such promises after elections are announced.
- NIA seeks to transfer Bhima Koregaon case to special Mumbai court, files fresh FIR: The case, which was earlier being investigated by the Pune Police, was handed over to the agency last week.
- Sabarimala case to be taken up on February 3 by nine-judge Supreme Court Bench: Chief Justice Bobde said the top court will begin to hear the legal questions on the matter and other religious practices.
- 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts seek stay on execution date, court asks Tihar officials to file report: Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Jain sought the report by 10 am on Friday. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court dismissed convict Akshay Kumar Singh’s curative plea.
- Modi believes in Nathuram Godse’s ideology but lacks courage to say it, claims Rahul Gandhi: The Congress leader was speaking at Kalpetta town in Wayanad district of Kerala, on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 72nd death anniversary.
- Bengaluru has the world’s worst traffic, four Indian cities in top 10, says report: An average trip in the city in 2019 took 71% more time to complete than it would if there were no traffic.