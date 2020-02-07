The big news: EC sends notice to Kejriwal for allegedly violating poll code, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Narendra Modi claimed ‘blessings of India’s mothers’ save him from beatings, and the Opposition criticised invocation of the PSA in Kashmir.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- Arvind Kejriwal gets EC notice for video comparing rhetoric of other parties to AAP’s agenda: The poll panel said the video violated the Model Code of Conduct and sought a response by 5 pm on Saturday.
- ‘Some talk of beating me with sticks, but blessings of India’s mothers save me’, says PM Modi in Assam: Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party for “orchestrating ruckus” in Parliament in order to prevent discussion.
- Opposition criticises Centre’s PSA move in Jammu and Kashmir, says ‘testing patience’ of Kashmiris: Chief spokesperson of the Congress’ Jammu and Kashmir unit Ravinder Sharma said there was ‘no justification’ for imposition of the Act.
- Court dismisses jail officials’ plea seeking fresh death warrants for convicts in 2012 gangrape case: Meanwhile, Centre’s plea to hang convicts separately will be heard in Supreme Court on February 11.
- Kerala withdraws ‘state calamity’ alert against novel coronavirus alert: Meanwhile, a Chinese man was on Friday admitted to a hospital in Pune for possible exposure to the virus after he vomited on an Air India flight.
- BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy detained during pro-CAA rally in Kolkata: The Kolkata Police said the BJP leaders were detained and the rally stopped because no permission had been provided for it.
- Vodafone Idea network down in Bengaluru, optical fibre cables suspected to be damaged: The company said it was a temporary problem and that teams had been deployed to ensure connectivity.
- Six Maharashtra universities illegally increased staff wages, led to Rs 700-crore loss, claims state: The universities allegedly got approvals fraudulently, the state government told the Bombay High Court.
- US President Donald Trump celebrates his acquittal in impeachment trial, says he ‘went through hell’: The president described members of the US Congress as ‘warriors’ for the way they handled the impeachment proceedings.
- IRS officers get notices for not making Republic Day cards for soldiers, says report: The trainee offficers were asked to clarify their ‘utter indifference and lack of respect’ towards soldiers.