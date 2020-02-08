The big news: Voting under way for Delhi Assembly elections, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Rajya Sabha expunged word from Narendra Modi’s speech, and the Opposition criticised invocation of the PSA in Kashmir.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Voting begins for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi amid tight security: Delhi saw one of the most communally divisive campaigns the capital has experienced in recent times.
- Rajya Sabha expunges word from Narendra Modi’s speech: Modi had accused the Opposition of spreading lies about the National Population Register.
- Detention of Abdullah, Mufti under PSA a ‘blatant illustration of high-handedness’, says Opposition: The National Conference said the leaders were detained only because they did not agree with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
- SC stays proceedings in Kathua rape-murder case before Juvenile Justice Board on appeal by state: The Jammu and Kashmir government claimed that the High Court had erroneously affirmed the order of a trial court holding the main accused to be a minor.
- SC takes cognisance of infant’s death in Shaheen Bagh following letter by Class 7 student: The court said it will take the matter up for hearing on February 10.
- Arvind Kejriwal gets EC notice for video comparing rhetoric of other parties to AAP’s agenda: The poll panel said the video violated the Model Code of Conduct and sought a response by 5 pm on Saturday
- ‘Some talk of beating me with sticks, but blessings of India’s mothers save me’, says PM Modi in Assam: Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party for “orchestrating ruckus” in Parliament in order to prevent discussion.
- Court dismisses jail officials’ plea seeking fresh death warrants for convicts in 2012 gangrape case: Meanwhile, Centre’s plea to hang convicts separately will be heard in Supreme Court on February 11.
- US President Donald Trump celebrates his acquittal in impeachment trial, says he ‘went through hell’: The president described members of the US Congress as ‘warriors’ for the way they handled the impeachment proceedings.
- IRS officers get notices for not making Republic Day cards for soldiers, says report: The trainee offficers were asked to clarify their ‘utter indifference and lack of respect’ towards soldiers.