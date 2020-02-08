The big news: AAP set to retain power in Delhi, predict exit polls, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Two were killed in a blast in Punjab, and the BJP felicitated a driver who had handed over a passenger to the police for talking about CAA.
- Exit polls predict comfortable majority for AAP in Delhi elections, BJP expected to improve tally: The national capital saw a disappointing 57.06% turnout.
- At least two killed in explosion at religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district: A tractor carrying firecrackers and chemicals exploded near Daleke village.
- Mumbai BJP chief felicitates Uber driver who took passenger to police for talking about CAA protests: Mangal Prabhat Lodha gave the ‘Alert Citizen Award’ to Rohit Gaur.
- Karnataka BJP video warns Muslim voters to keep citizenship papers handy for NPR survey: This runs contrary to Narendra Modi government’s repeated assurances that people need not submit documents during the National Population Register exercise.
- Building collapses in Punjab’s Mohali district, several people feared trapped: The three-storey structure collapsed after an excavator working on an adjacent plot hit one of its walls.
- Several Indians quarantined on cruise ship in Japan due to coronavirus outbreak, toll in China crosses 700: However, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said none of the Indians on board the vessel have tested positive so far.
- Mehbooba Mufti’s PSA dossier alleges she was ‘collaborating with separatists’, says news report: The document also mentions the PDP chief’s tweets opposing the criminalisation of instant triple talaq, and remarks about the lynchings of Muslims across India.
- BJP councillor in Indore quits party in protest against citizenship law: Usman Patel accused the saffron party of practising the politics of hatred, and discriminating against Muslims.
- National Conference to approach Speaker after PM sources Omar Abdullah ‘quote’ from ‘Faking News’: National Conference leader Imran Dar said the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister had not made the controversial comment attributed to him by Narendra Modi.
- Anil Ambani tells UK court his ‘net worth is zero’, cannot pay back loans to Chinese banks: Judge David Waksman, however, ordered the Reliance Group chairperson to pay $100 million within six weeks as a deposit in the lawsuit.