Coronavirus outbreak toll in China rises to 811, exceeds SARS deaths worldwide: The World Health Organization said the situation had been stabilising over the last four days but also cautioned against early predictions.

Reservations for promotions in government jobs are not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court: The court also cautioned the states, asserting that they have to justify decisions taken if challenged in a court of law.

BJP dismisses exit polls that predicted rout for party, says they’re not ‘exact polls’: BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi claimed that the party’s voters came in late in the day and voted till evening.

PDP leader Naeem Akhtar detained under Public Safety Act: Akhtar became the fifth politician from Kashmir to be booked under the Act over the last week.

Several detained after scuffle at Calcutta Book Fair, mob beats up police officer: The incident began when a group of youths shouted anti-CAA slogans at the fair after seeing BJP leader Rahul Sinha there.

Jammu and Kashmir Police summon two journalists for questioning for publishing JKLF statement: The journalists were Naseer Ahmad Ganie, who works for the Outlook magazine, and Haroon Nabi, who works for local news agency CNS.

Hyderabad municipal corporation passes resolution against amendment to Citizenship Act: The resolution was passed during the municipal body’s General Body Meeting held in Hyderabad to approve its budget.

Thailand soldier kills commanding officer, 20 others at mall, posts on social media: Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said 31 people are injured, and 10 of them are in a critical condition. Mumbai BJP chief felicitates Uber driver who took passenger to police for talking about CAA protests: Mangal Prabhat Lodha gave the ‘Alert Citizen Award’ to Rohit Gaur. Karnataka child rights body says Bidar police violated norms by questioning children in sedition case: The KSCPR chairperson asked the officials to stop questioning children as they have created ‘an atmosphere of fear’.