The big news: China coronavirus toll crosses 800, exceeds SARS deaths, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The SC said reservations for jobs were not a fundamental right, and the BJP dismissed exit poll predictions.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Coronavirus outbreak toll in China rises to 811, exceeds SARS deaths worldwide: The World Health Organization said the situation had been stabilising over the last four days but also cautioned against early predictions.
- Reservations for promotions in government jobs are not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court: The court also cautioned the states, asserting that they have to justify decisions taken if challenged in a court of law.
- BJP dismisses exit polls that predicted rout for party, says they’re not ‘exact polls’: BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi claimed that the party’s voters came in late in the day and voted till evening.
- PDP leader Naeem Akhtar detained under Public Safety Act: Akhtar became the fifth politician from Kashmir to be booked under the Act over the last week.
- Several detained after scuffle at Calcutta Book Fair, mob beats up police officer: The incident began when a group of youths shouted anti-CAA slogans at the fair after seeing BJP leader Rahul Sinha there.
- Jammu and Kashmir Police summon two journalists for questioning for publishing JKLF statement: The journalists were Naseer Ahmad Ganie, who works for the Outlook magazine, and Haroon Nabi, who works for local news agency CNS.
- Hyderabad municipal corporation passes resolution against amendment to Citizenship Act: The resolution was passed during the municipal body’s General Body Meeting held in Hyderabad to approve its budget.
- Thailand soldier kills commanding officer, 20 others at mall, posts on social media: Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said 31 people are injured, and 10 of them are in a critical condition.
- Mumbai BJP chief felicitates Uber driver who took passenger to police for talking about CAA protests: Mangal Prabhat Lodha gave the ‘Alert Citizen Award’ to Rohit Gaur.
- Karnataka child rights body says Bidar police violated norms by questioning children in sedition case: The KSCPR chairperson asked the officials to stop questioning children as they have created ‘an atmosphere of fear’.