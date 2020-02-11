The big news: AAP gets third term in Delhi, wins nearly all seats again, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Parents of 2012 Delhi rape victim moved court to get fresh death warrants for victims, and former Arunachal CM’s son was found dead in the UK.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP on course to landslide win in Delhi, set to win 62 seats: The BJP was ahead in just eight seats, and the Congress drew a blank yet again. Sixty-three Congress candidates lost their deposits as the party got its lowest-ever vote share. The BJP lifted its vote share by 6% but failed to convert it to seats.
- 2012 Delhi gangrape victim’s parents move court for fresh death warrants, hearing tomorrow: Vinay Sharma, one of the four convicts, approached the Supreme Court challenging the rejection of his mercy petition by the president.
- Former Arunachal Pradesh CM Kalikho Pul’s son found dead at his UK apartment: The Pul family is trying to get in touch with the Indian High Commission in the UK so that Shubanso Pul’s body can be brought back home.
- In Parliament, Mulayam Singh Yadav asks, ‘When will Farooq Abdullah come to Lok Sabha?’: However, Speaker Om Birla did not ask the government to respond to the Samajwadi Party patriarch’s question.
- Pinarayi Vijayan says Census in Kerala will be conducted in usual manner, without NPR: Vijayan said the census enumerator will ask for the names and ages of people, but not details like the identity of their fathers or grandfathers.
- ‘Our fight is beyond one election,’ say Shaheen Bagh protestors as they observe silent protest on Delhi poll results day: The demonstrators refused to speak to the media, saying they could be quoted out of context.
- Mobile internet services cut off in J&K on separatist leader Maqbool Bhat’s death anniversary: The outfit Bhat founded had reportedly called for a shutdown in the region on Tuesday.
- In Muzaffarpur shelter home case, Brajesh Thakur sentenced to life in prison: Thakur had been convicted for aggravated sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Eighteen others were also convicted.
- More than 100 people die of novel coronavirus in a single day in China, toll crosses 1,000: Of the new 108 deaths on Monday, 103 were in Hubei province – the epicentre of the epidemic – and five in other provinces.
- Donald Trump to visit India on February 24, 25, says White House: Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed about the trip during a phone call over the weekend, the White House said.