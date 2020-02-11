A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP on course to landslide win in Delhi, set to win 62 seats: The BJP was ahead in just eight seats, and the Congress drew a blank yet again. Sixty-three Congress candidates lost their deposits as the party got its lowest-ever vote share. The BJP lifted its vote share by 6% but failed to convert it to seats.
  2. 2012 Delhi gangrape victim’s parents move court for fresh death warrants, hearing tomorrow: Vinay Sharma, one of the four convicts, approached the Supreme Court challenging the rejection of his mercy petition by the president.
  3. Former Arunachal Pradesh CM Kalikho Pul’s son found dead at his UK apartment: The Pul family is trying to get in touch with the Indian High Commission in the UK so that Shubanso Pul’s body can be brought back home.
  4. In Parliament, Mulayam Singh Yadav asks, ‘When will Farooq Abdullah come to Lok Sabha?’: However, Speaker Om Birla did not ask the government to respond to the Samajwadi Party patriarch’s question.
  5. Pinarayi Vijayan says Census in Kerala will be conducted in usual manner, without NPR: Vijayan said the census enumerator will ask for the names and ages of people, but not details like the identity of their fathers or grandfathers.
  6. ‘Our fight is beyond one election,’ say Shaheen Bagh protestors as they observe silent protest on Delhi poll results day: The demonstrators refused to speak to the media, saying they could be quoted out of context.
  7. Mobile internet services cut off in J&K on separatist leader Maqbool Bhat’s death anniversary: The outfit Bhat founded had reportedly called for a shutdown in the region on Tuesday.
  8. In Muzaffarpur shelter home case, Brajesh Thakur sentenced to life in prison: Thakur had been convicted for aggravated sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Eighteen others were also convicted.
  9. More than 100 people die of novel coronavirus in a single day in China, toll crosses 1,000: Of the new 108 deaths on Monday, 103 were in Hubei province – the epicentre of the epidemic – and five in other provinces.
  10. Donald Trump to visit India on February 24, 25, says White House: Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed about the trip during a phone call over the weekend, the White House said.