The big news: Telecom companies told to pay Rs 1.47 lakh crore by midnight, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A third Indian on a cruise ship in Japan tested positive for coronavirus, and a parent and teacher were given bail in the Bidar sedition case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Telecom firms told to pay Rs 1.47 lakh crore dues by midnight, hours after SC pulls up government: Vodafone is facing potential collapse after the top court issued contempt notices to the companies for not paying the money till now.
- Third Indian on cruise ship in Japan tests positive for coronavirus; all are doing well, says embassy: They have been taken to ‘hospitals for further treatment and quarantine’.
- Parent and teacher granted bail in Bidar sedition case after two weeks in jail over anti-CAA play: They were arrested on January 30, more than a week after the students of a Urdu school in the Karnataka city performed the play criticising the citizenship law.
- India must swiftly lift remaining curbs in J&K, says EU after envoys’ visit to Jammu and Srinagar: Diplomats from Germany, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, New Zealand, Mexico, Afghanistan, Austria, Uzbekistan, and the EU, visited the Union Territory this week.
- Wholesale inflation rose to 3.1% in January as food articles continued to become dearer: Primary goods as a category became dearer by 10.01%, compared to January 2019.
- SC dismisses 2012 Delhi gangrape convict Vinay Sharma’s petition against rejection of mercy plea: The top court said the petition was devoid of any merit.
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal invites Narendra Modi to Sunday’s swearing-in ceremony: Earlier this week, AAP leader Gopal Rai had said no political leader or chief ministers of other states would attend the event at Ramlila Maidan.
- SC issues notice to J&K administration on plea by Omar Abdullah’s sister against his detention: The court said it will hear Sarah Abdullah Pilot’s plea again on March 2, and did not heed her lawyer’s submissions asking for an earlier date.
- Rahul Gandhi poses three questions about Pulwama attack, BJP calls him ‘known sympathiser of LeT, JeM’: On the first anniversary of the terror attack, the Congress leader asked who had benefited the most from it.
- Allahabad High Court stays notice to recover damages from anti-CAA protestor: The petitioner’s counsel argued that recovery notices cannot be issued by the additional district magistrate as per the Supreme Court’s order.