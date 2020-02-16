The big news: Arvind Kejriwal and six ministers take oath in Delhi, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A Dalit man was lynched in Tamil Nadu, and three Kashmiri students in Karnataka were charged with sedition for shouting ‘Pakistan zindabad’.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘I forgive those who spoke ill of me,’ Arvind Kejriwal takes charge of Delhi for third straight term: The Aam Aadmi Party chief has retained all the six ministers who served in the last Cabinet.
- Dalit youth lynched in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram for defecating by roadside, seven arrested: R Sakthivel was assaulted in a village dominated by Vanniyars, a powerful OBC community. The police said they were investigating if it was a caste murder.
- Three Kashmiri students in Karnataka charged with sedition after ‘pro-Pakistan’ video goes viral: The students’ college principal alleged that they shouted ‘Pakistan zindabad’ in the video to mark the first anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack.
- Jamia CCTV footage appears to show Delhi Police assaulting students in library on December 15: A law student lost his eye in the attack. But the police have repeatedly denied the incident.
- Poet Imran Pratapgarhi told to pay Rs 1.04 crore to Moradabad city for police expenses during anti-CAA protest: The police claimed that protestors had been gathering at the city Eidgah since his call for a demonstration there on February 7.
- Maharashtra will not implement NPR till ruling alliance arrives at a consensus, says minister: Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had told him that more discussions would be held before a final decision on the matter.
- Labelling dissent as ‘anti-national’ strikes at the heart of democracy, says Justice Chandrachud: He said that democracy is judged not just by the institutions that exist but by the extent to which different voices are heard, respected and accounted for.
- India tells Turkish president not to interfere in its affairs after he backs Pakistan on Kashmir: Recep Tayyip Erdogan had expressed concern about ‘the struggle of Kashmiris’ in a speech in the Pakistani Parliament.
- After SC order, Vodafone Idea flags concerns over continuation of business in India: The telecom major said it was assessing the amount that can be paid towards the adjusted gross revenue to the Centre before March 17.
- Shaheen Bagh, Park Circus protestors are being given money and fed biryani, says Bengal BJP chief: Dilip Ghosh called the protestors uneducated, ordinary, poverty-stricken people who ‘lack consciousness’.