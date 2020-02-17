The big news: British MP critical of India’s Kashmir policy denied entry, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Four convicts in 2012 gangrape case will be executed on March 3, and the Supreme Court said the Army can appoint women to permanent positions.
A look at the headlines right now:
- British MP critical of India’s Kashmir policy refused entry at Delhi airport, sent back to UK: Debbie Abrahams was unable to clear customs after her visa was rejected for no evident reason, said her aide.
- 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts to hang on March 3 at 6 am, rules court: On February 13, the court had adjourned the hearing on a plea for new death warrants as one of the convicts did not have a counsel.
- Women can get command posts in Army, says SC, raps Centre for ‘perpetuating stereotypes’: Rahul Gandhi said that Centre disrespected Indian women by saying they don’t deserve command posts in Army.
- India issues scathing demarche to Turkey over President Erdogan’s Kashmir remarks: MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar warned Turkey that their president’s comments would have an impact on bilateral ties.
- Two more Indians on quarantined cruise ship in Japan test positive for coronavirus, says embassy: Meanwhile,Japan braced for hundreds more cases of coronavirus, 44 Americans on board quarantined ship stayed back.
- SC sets up mediation team to talk to anti-CAA demonstrators at Shaheen Bagh: The bench of Justice SK Kaul and KM Joseph said that while people have a right to protest, they cannot block roads to do so.
- Three Kashmiri students re-arrested on sedition charges a day after being released in Karnataka: The police action came after members of right-wing organisations staged demonstrations outside the Gokul police station on Sunday.
- After Milind Deora praises Kejriwal’s government, former Delhi Congress chief asks him to quit party: Deora hit back at Ajay Maken for advocating an alliance with AAP before the 2019 elections and ‘undermining’ former CM Sheila Dikshit.
- Bhuj college principal, two staffers suspended for alleged menstruation check: The National Commission for Women was informed that the students did not any have a problem with the practice of barring menstruating women from certain areas.
- Hindu Mahasabha chief claims coronavirus is an avatar ‘to punish non-vegetarians’: Chakrapani advised Chinese President Xi Jinping to build an ‘idol of Corona’ and seek forgiveness, so that its ‘anger’ would fade away.