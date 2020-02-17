A look at the headlines right now:

  1. British MP critical of India’s Kashmir policy refused entry at Delhi airport, sent back to UK: Debbie Abrahams was unable to clear customs after her visa was rejected for no evident reason, said her aide.
  2. 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts to hang on March 3 at 6 am, rules court: On February 13, the court had adjourned the hearing on a plea for new death warrants as one of the convicts did not have a counsel.
  3. Women can get command posts in Army, says SC, raps Centre for ‘perpetuating stereotypes’: Rahul Gandhi said that Centre disrespected Indian women by saying they don’t deserve command posts in Army.
  4. India issues scathing demarche to Turkey over President Erdogan’s Kashmir remarks: MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar warned Turkey that their president’s comments would have an impact on bilateral ties.
  5. Two more Indians on quarantined cruise ship in Japan test positive for coronavirus, says embassy: Meanwhile,Japan braced for hundreds more cases of coronavirus, 44 Americans on board quarantined ship stayed back.
  6. SC sets up mediation team to talk to anti-CAA demonstrators at Shaheen Bagh: The bench of Justice SK Kaul and KM Joseph said that while people have a right to protest, they cannot block roads to do so.
  7. Three Kashmiri students re-arrested on sedition charges a day after being released in Karnataka: The police action came after members of right-wing organisations staged demonstrations outside the Gokul police station on Sunday.
  8. After Milind Deora praises Kejriwal’s government, former Delhi Congress chief asks him to quit party: Deora hit back at Ajay Maken for advocating an alliance with AAP before the 2019 elections and ‘undermining’ former CM Sheila Dikshit.
  9. Bhuj college principal, two staffers suspended for alleged menstruation check: The National Commission for Women was informed that the students did not any have a problem with the practice of barring menstruating women from certain areas.
  10. Hindu Mahasabha chief claims coronavirus is an avatar ‘to punish non-vegetarians’: Chakrapani advised Chinese President Xi Jinping to build an ‘idol of Corona’ and seek forgiveness, so that its ‘anger’ would fade away.