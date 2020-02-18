A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Indian High Commission confirms British MP Debbie Abrahams was denied entry for ‘invalid visa’: The authorities said there was no provision for a visa on arrival for UK nationals so she was asked to return. Meanwhile, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi claimed Abrahams is a ‘Pakistani proxy’.
  2. Finance minister says Centre will declare steps to tackle coronavirus impact on industry: Nirmala Sitharaman said the measures will be announced after ‘comprehensive consultation’.
  3. Delhi Police files chargesheet in Jamia violence case, names JNU student Sharjeel Imam ‘instigator’: In the chargesheet, police have attached CCTV footage, phone records, and statements of over 100 witnesses as evidence.
  4. UIDAI orders three Muslim Aadhaar-holders in Hyderabad to prove their Indian citizenship: The three were served notices even though Aadhaar is granted based on residency, not citizenship.
  5. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray says won’t block NPR implementation, exercise is similar to Census: The chief minister said he will personally check all the columns in the National Population Register forms.
  6. China arrests activist who criticised Xi Jinping’s handling of coronavirus outbreak: The activist Xu Zhiyong was arrested on Saturday after he was missing since December. Meanwhile, a hospital director in Wuhan city died of coronavirus.
  7. 22 people killed, 322 still in jail for CAA protest-related violence in December, Uttar Pradesh tells HC: The bench was hearing a bunch of petitions against police action during the protests on December 20 and 21.
  8. 45 families evicted from Ahmedabad slum ahead of Donald Trump’s visit: The notices were dated February 11, and told the slum dwellers to leave in seven days, but they were served only on Monday. The deadline is Tuesday. 
  9. Government not to release survey showing first fall in consumer spending in over 40 years, says report: Instead, the National Statistical Commission has said that fresh surveys should be carried out for 2020-’21 and 2021-’22.
  10. World Cup winning moment is a reminder of sport’s magic, says Sachin Tendulkar after Laureus award: Former Australian skipper Steve Waugh handed the trophy for the best sporting moment from 2000 to 2020 to Tendulkar on Monday. 