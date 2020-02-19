Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter’s home on Wednesday, ANI reported. The Aam Aadmi Party chief, who took oath for a third straight term three days ago, said the meeting was fruitful.

“Met honourable Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji,” Kejriwal tweeted. “Had a very good and fruitful meeting. Discussed several issues related to Delhi. Both of us agreed that we will work together for development of Delhi.”

This was Kejriwal’s first meeting with a Central minister since his party’s resounding victory in the Assembly elections on February 11. At a press conference, Kejriwal said the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere. “It was a good meeting...We will work together,” he added.

The chief minister said there was no discussion on the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests going on at Shaheen Bagh since December 15, The Indian Express reported. Kejriwal told reporters that a three-day Assembly session will start on February 24.

At Sunday’s oath-taking ceremony, the AAP chief had said he would forgive and forget opponents for their provocative remarks about him during election campaign, which was marked with bitterness as the Bharatiya Janata Party attempted to polarise the atmosphere in the national Capital along religious lines and Union minister Prakash Javadekar had claimed that there was “plenty of proof” to establish that Kejriwal was a terrorist.

Last week, Shah admitted that the provocative comments by his party might have cost it the elections. Shah claimed the BJP had distanced itself from the comments of BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who had referred to the elections as an “India vs Pakistan” match, and Union minister Anurag Thakur, who had exhorted a crowd at a rally to shout “shoot the traitors”. The Election Commission barred both Thakur and Verma from campaigning for different periods of time for the remarks.