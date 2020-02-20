Top news: SC rejects plea seeking further imprisonment for Ansal brothers in Uphaar tragedy
Uphaar fire: No further jail term for Ansal brothers as SC dismisses victims’ curative pleas
The Supreme Court has dismissed a curative petition on Thursday filed by the victims’ association in the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy case, reported PTI. The rejection of the plea prevents the accused brothers, Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal, from serving a further jail term.
National Museum removes meat dishes from Harappan menu at event on culinary history: Report
The National Museum in Delhi has barred “meat dishes” from being served at the ongoing Historical Gastronomica - The Indus Dinning Experience, an exhibition-cum-event on culinary history, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday. The event, which is being held on the museum lawn from February 19 to 25, promises to offer India’s ancient food through an “ethno-archaeological kitchen of the Harappan culture”.
Chennai: Three assistant directors killed in accident on set of Kamal Haasan’s film
Three people were killed and nine injured in a crane accident on the set of actor Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film, Indian 2, in Chennai on Wednesday, the police said. While Haasan was unhurt, the injured have been taken to hospital, reported PTI.
The accident took place at suburban Nazrathpet when the crane employed to erect the set crashed, the police said. The shoot was being held at a private cinema studio. All the three deceased were assistant directors for the film, NDTV reported.
Tamil Nadu: 17 killed after Kerala state bus crashes into lorry in Coimbatore
At least 17 people were killed when a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus met with an accident in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district on Thursday, The News Minute reported. The accident took place around 3.15 am in Coimbatore’s Avinashi town when a lorry rammed into the volvo bus. At least 22 people were wounded in the incident. The bus was headed to Erode city in Tamil Nadu.
Bidar sedition case: Students were ‘counselled’, not interrogated, Karnataka government tells HC
The Karnataka government claimed in the High Court on Wednesday that 17 students of Shaheen School in Bidar were “counselled” and not “interrogated” following an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act play at the school on January 21, News18 reported. The High Court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Nayana Jhawar, questioning the investigating officer’s conduct and asking whether rules were followed during examination of minor students at the school.
Modi government doesn’t acknowledge the word ‘slowdown’, so can’t expect solutions: Manmohan Singh
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday said the Narendra Modi-led government does not acknowledge the word “slowdown” and so, is unlikely to find credible answers to take corrective action, PTI reported.
Singh was speaking at the launch of former Planning Commission chief Montek Singh Ahluwalia’s book Backstage in Delhi. “I think these issues will be debated and should be debated because we have today a government that does not acknowledge that there is such a word as slowdown,” the former prime minister said. “I think this is not good for our country.”
Rakesh Asthana bribery case: Delhi court raps CBI for not conducting lie detector tests
A special court in Delhi has pulled up the Central Bureau of Investigation for not carrying out psychological and lie detector tests on the agency’s former special director Rakesh Asthana in a bribery case, reported PTI. The agency had cleared Asthana and Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar of the charges in the case on February 11.
Ram temple construction panel to be led by PM Modi’s former principal secretary Nripendra Misra
Nripendra Misra, the former principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was on Wednesday elected the head of the temple construction committee of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, PTI reported.
The trust held its first meeting at its office, which is located at Supreme Court lawyer K Parasaran’s home in New Delhi’s Greater Kailash locality, to work out the modalities to speed up the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders Nritya Gopal Das and Champat Rai were elected the president and general secretary of the trust.
Uttar Pradesh: BJP MLA among seven booked for allegedly raping a woman for a month in 2017
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi and six others in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district were booked on Wednesday for allegedly raping a woman multiple times over a month in 2017, reported PTI.
The complainant claimed that Tripathi’s nephew Sandeep Tiwari, who is one of the accused, first raped her in 2016, and continued to sexually exploit her. However, she did not approach the police then as Tiwari had promised to marry her, said Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh.
‘If someone comes to die, how can he stay alive’: Adityanath on deaths during CAA protests
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Wednesday claimed that not a single person was killed by police bullets during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state on December 20 and 21, PTI reported. In the state Assembly, the chief minister said protestors died in firing among themselves.
The biggest demonstrations as well as the largest crackdown on people protesting against the amended law was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh. At least 22 people died in the violence during the protests, most of whom had succumbed to “firearm injuries”. In the state’s Bijnor district, a police official had also admitted that he shot a protestor in “self-defence” during protests.
UN chief flags statelessness risk due to CAA, says reports of abuse in J&K must be taken seriously
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has voiced concern about India’s Citizenship Amendment Act, saying laws like this create “a risk of statelessness” for those who are denied citizenship. In an interview with Pakistani newspaper Dawn, Guterres said it was essential to prevent statelessness when nationality laws were changed.