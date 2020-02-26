A look at the headlines right now:

Delhi HC orders police to ensure safe, swift evacuation of injured victims from hospital: The judges directed the police to make sure that the injured were provided immediate emergency treatment at any other government hospital. Anti-CAA protest site at Jaffrabad cleared on fourth day: On Sunday afternoon, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra had given police a three-day ultimatum to get the protest site cleared. Pakistan raises J&K at UN again, demands lifting of communication blockade, release of politicians: On Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir administration extended the ban on high speed 3G and 4G internet services till March 4. BJP MLA leads crowd chanting ‘shoot the traitors’ slogan in Laxmi Nagar: At least 13 people were killed as of Tuesday night after violent clashes between those supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act erupted in North East Delhi. Agreed to start negotiations on ‘big trade deal’ with US, says Modi after talks with Trump: The US president refused to comment on the Citizenship Amendment Act, and said Modi wants religious freedom for everyone. However, Trump once again offered to mediate in the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan. Communal clashes in Khambhat town of Gujarat continue for third day, more arson reported amid shutdown: Some Hindutva outfits organised a shutdown in the town to demand action against those who indulged in violence on the previous two days. Ousted Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak dies at 91 in Cairo: Mubarak ruled Egypt for 30 years until he was forced by the military to resign after 18-day nationwide protests that were part of the 2011 Arab Spring uprising. Six SC judges down with swine flu, one wears mask to court: Justice DY Chandrachud made the announcement in his court and said a meeting was held with the chief justice to prevent the infection from spreading. Delhi violence is intentional, Congress should name perpetrators, claims Union minister Kishan Reddy: Reddy also warned those indulging in violence that ‘stern action’ will be taken against them. Bihar Assembly passes resolution against NRC, to implement NPR with questions from 2010-2011: Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the state government has written to the Centre seeking omission of contentious clauses from the NPR.