A look at the headlines right now:

Tension prevails in northeast Delhi as toll climbs to 28, HC judge who pulled up police transferred: The Centre said the situation was under control and did not warrant the deployment of the Army. Delhi HC judge who rapped police for inaction transferred to Punjab and Haryana High Court: While the SC collegium had recommended the move on February 12, the government notified it on Wednesday night. As many as 119 Indians from coronavirus-hit quarantined cruise ship land in Delhi on special flight: An IAF flight, which took medical consignment to Wuhan, brought back 76 Indians and 36 people from seven countries. ‘Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma not to blame for Jamia shootings, no need of FIR’, say police: The Delhi court reserved its order on whether FIRs should be filed against the two BJP leaders for March 2. Akal Takht chief asks gurdwaras to offer all possible help to victims: Giani Harpreet Singh said gurdwaras should also give shelter to victims and set up community kitchens for them. US embassy asks American citizens in India to avoid all areas with protests: The embassy asked US citizens to monitor local media outlets for updates on protests and possible curfews. A modern city cannot be built over graves of its people,’ says Arvind Kejriwal: Speaking in the Assembly, the chief minister read out the names of those killed in the violence, and said they were Hindus as well as Muslims. Ex-IPS officer DG Vanzara, accused in Ishrat Jahan case, gets ‘post-retirement promotion’: Vanzara’s promotion is effective from September 2007, seven years before he retired from service. Rajinikanth blames Centre’s intelligence failure, calls for resignations: The actor said those in power should ‘resign and go’ if they could not curb the violence with an iron fist. Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova announces retirement from tennis at 32: The Russian ace burst onto the scene when she won Wimbledon at the age of 17 in 2004 beating favourite Serena Williams in the final.