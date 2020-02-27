The big news: Unrest in Delhi enters fifth day as toll mounts to 28, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Delhi HC judge who rapped the police for inaction was transferred, and India brought back 119 from coronavirus-hit quarantined ship in Japan.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Tension prevails in northeast Delhi as toll climbs to 28, HC judge who pulled up police transferred: The Centre said the situation was under control and did not warrant the deployment of the Army.
- Delhi HC judge who rapped police for inaction transferred to Punjab and Haryana High Court: While the SC collegium had recommended the move on February 12, the government notified it on Wednesday night.
- As many as 119 Indians from coronavirus-hit quarantined cruise ship land in Delhi on special flight: An IAF flight, which took medical consignment to Wuhan, brought back 76 Indians and 36 people from seven countries.
- ‘Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma not to blame for Jamia shootings, no need of FIR’, say police: The Delhi court reserved its order on whether FIRs should be filed against the two BJP leaders for March 2.
- Akal Takht chief asks gurdwaras to offer all possible help to victims: Giani Harpreet Singh said gurdwaras should also give shelter to victims and set up community kitchens for them.
- US embassy asks American citizens in India to avoid all areas with protests: The embassy asked US citizens to monitor local media outlets for updates on protests and possible curfews.
- A modern city cannot be built over graves of its people,’ says Arvind Kejriwal: Speaking in the Assembly, the chief minister read out the names of those killed in the violence, and said they were Hindus as well as Muslims.
- Ex-IPS officer DG Vanzara, accused in Ishrat Jahan case, gets ‘post-retirement promotion’: Vanzara’s promotion is effective from September 2007, seven years before he retired from service.
- Rajinikanth blames Centre’s intelligence failure, calls for resignations: The actor said those in power should ‘resign and go’ if they could not curb the violence with an iron fist.
- Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova announces retirement from tennis at 32: The Russian ace burst onto the scene when she won Wimbledon at the age of 17 in 2004 beating favourite Serena Williams in the final.