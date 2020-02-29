A look at the headlines right now:

United States, allies to withdraw all forces from Afghanistan within 14 months: The US and the Taliban also signed a peace agreement in Doha, following successful reduction of violence for a week. Two convicts file pleas seeking stay on their execution in 2012 Delhi gangrape case: The court directed Tihar Jail authorities to respond by March 2 to Akshay Thakur’s plea against his hanging. All schools in North East Delhi to stay closed for students till March 7, exams postponed: At least 42 people have been killed in large-scale communal violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act in the district this week. South Korea urges citizens to stay home as coronavirus infections make biggest single-day jump: The total number of infections in South Korea jumped to 3,150 on Saturday. Anti-Corruption Bureau chief Param Bir Singh to be new Mumbai police commissioner: Singh will replace Sanjay Barve, who retires on Saturday. Timing of Justice Muralidhar’s transfer mere coincidence, but Centre should’ve been careful, says ex-CJI: The government notified Justice Muralidhar’s move from one High Court to another the same day he rebuked the police in connection with the Delhi violence. Government’s responsibility to ensure justice for all, says Narendra Modi at UP event: The prime minister also recited lines in Sanskrit, and a prayer to reiterate the ruling party’s motto: ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas’. Airtel pays additional Rs 8,000 crore as dues to government: While the Centre has evaluated Bharti Airtel’s dues as over Rs 35,000 crore, the telecom company claimed that it was only Rs 13,004 crore. Centre cancels visa of IIT-M German student who was sent back for participating in CAA protests: Jakob Lindenthal said the Indian Embassy in Germany told him about the visa cancellation on February 8, but did not cite any reasons. India lists out 10 points for Pakistan at UN, asks it to stop terror financing, dismantle camps: India asked Islamabad to adopt structural reforms to ‘develop a semblance of democracy’, stop harassment and execution of minorities.