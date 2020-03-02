The Delhi Police on Monday said 24 people were arrested for spreading rumours about a tense atmosphere in parts of the city a day earlier, ANI reported. Rumours of fresh violence briefly created panic in some areas on Sunday evening but the police had quelled them.

The police said two people were arrested from the Central district, 21 from the North West district and another from Rohini district. Before this, two people had been apprehended for spreading rumours.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava urged citizens to verify unconfirmed reports of disturbance from the central police control room. He added that six cases have been registered and that the investigation is in advanced stages in connection with the rumour-mongering.

The rumours on social media came after large-scale communal violence broke out in the national Capital last week. At least 46 people have died so far and over 200 injured in the clashes between supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act and those opposing it.

