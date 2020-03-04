Former United States Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday secured early wins over another Democratic nominee, Bernie Sanders, in several states in the Democratic primaries for the upcoming presidential elections, AFP reported on Wednesday. While Biden was winning in eight states, Sanders was ahead in four. As many as 14 states went to the primaries on Tuesday.

“It’s a good night and it seems to be getting even better!” Biden told supporters in Los Angeles. “They don’t call it Super Tuesday for nothing.” Super Tuesday is the day in the US presidential primary season when the most states hold primary elections.

With delegates in 14 of the 50 states up for grabs, Biden was projected to win in Massachusetts, Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Arkansas and Minnesota, AP reported. Sanders was expected to take Minnesota before Tuesday. However, he is now projected to win only his home state of Vermont, in Colorado and Utah. However, Sanders will win California, a big prize in the high-stakes battle.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren were the other major contenders on the ballot. However, Bloomberg managed to secure a lead only in the tiny US territory of American Samoa.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump won the Republican Party’s presidential primary in California, AP reported. The winner of the Democratic primaries will take on Trump in the presidential elections, scheduled for November 3.

Sanders, as he headed to defeat in several states, tore into both Trump and Biden. “We’re taking on the political establishment,” he told supporters in Los Angeles. “You cannot beat Trump with the same-old, same-old kind of politics.” Sanders said that Trump was the “most dangerous president” in the history of the US.

Importantly, Biden has garnered the endorsement of former US President Barack Obama.