A look at the headlines right now:

Twenty-nine infected by coronavirus in India, US toll rises to 11 as California reports first death: China reported 139 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, and 31 deaths. Social media ban revoked in Jammu and Kashmir after nearly seven months but 2G internet speed remains: So far, the administration had allowed usage of 2G internet speed, and access was granted to only 1,674 whitelisted websites. Prosecution seeks fresh death warrants for 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts after last remaining mercy plea rejected: Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy petition of Pawan Gupta. Polish student whose visa was cancelled for participating in CAA protest moves Calcutta HC: The student’s advocate called the notice to him ‘arbitrary’ and said he was ‘persuaded’ to accompany other students of Jadavpur University to the event. Police officer, civilian killed in suspected militant attack in J&K’s Sopore, say officials: Suspected militants allegedly opened fire at a police party in Warpora area in the evening. Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders stay ahead in Democratic race as Michael Bloomberg pulls out of primaries: Bloomberg decided to endorse Biden, who he referred to as ‘a great American’. Congress team makes first visit after Delhi violence, Rahul Gandhi says hate won’t benefit anyone: A member of the team said the party was under pressure to visit the affected areas as MPs of other Opposition parties had done so but the Congress had not. NRIs now allowed to buy entire stake in Air India, says Centre: Earlier, NRIs were allowed to own up to 49% stake. Delhi violence was well-planned, outsiders were brought in as part of conspiracy, says minorities panel: Zafarul-Islam Khan, the commission chairperson, said police presence was minimal on the two days when most of the violence took place. Four MLAs ‘rescued’ from Haryana hotel, rest taken by BJP to Karnataka, alleges Congress: Congress leader Jitu Patwari claimed the BJP had offered Rs 50 crore to Rs 60 crore to his party’s MLAs, and added that lawmakers were assaulted.