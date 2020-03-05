The big news: China reports 31 more coronavirus deaths, US toll rises to 11; and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The ban on social media in Jammu and Kashmir was revoked, and the prosecution sought fresh death warrants for 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Twenty-nine infected by coronavirus in India, US toll rises to 11 as California reports first death: China reported 139 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, and 31 deaths.
- Social media ban revoked in Jammu and Kashmir after nearly seven months but 2G internet speed remains: So far, the administration had allowed usage of 2G internet speed, and access was granted to only 1,674 whitelisted websites.
- Prosecution seeks fresh death warrants for 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts after last remaining mercy plea rejected: Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy petition of Pawan Gupta.
- Polish student whose visa was cancelled for participating in CAA protest moves Calcutta HC: The student’s advocate called the notice to him ‘arbitrary’ and said he was ‘persuaded’ to accompany other students of Jadavpur University to the event.
- Police officer, civilian killed in suspected militant attack in J&K’s Sopore, say officials: Suspected militants allegedly opened fire at a police party in Warpora area in the evening.
- Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders stay ahead in Democratic race as Michael Bloomberg pulls out of primaries: Bloomberg decided to endorse Biden, who he referred to as ‘a great American’.
- Congress team makes first visit after Delhi violence, Rahul Gandhi says hate won’t benefit anyone: A member of the team said the party was under pressure to visit the affected areas as MPs of other Opposition parties had done so but the Congress had not.
- NRIs now allowed to buy entire stake in Air India, says Centre: Earlier, NRIs were allowed to own up to 49% stake.
- Delhi violence was well-planned, outsiders were brought in as part of conspiracy, says minorities panel: Zafarul-Islam Khan, the commission chairperson, said police presence was minimal on the two days when most of the violence took place.
- Four MLAs ‘rescued’ from Haryana hotel, rest taken by BJP to Karnataka, alleges Congress: Congress leader Jitu Patwari claimed the BJP had offered Rs 50 crore to Rs 60 crore to his party’s MLAs, and added that lawmakers were assaulted.