The big news: Yes Bank withdrawals capped at Rs 50,000 after RBI moratorium, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Coronavirus infections rose to 30 in India, cross 97,500 globally, and 53 people died due to communal violence in North East Delhi last week.
A look at the headlines right now:
- RBI caps withdrawals from YES Bank at Rs 50,000, takes over board: The RBI took the decision due to the lack of ‘a credible revival plan’. The board of SBI has, meanwhile, approved exploring investment opportunities, and netbanking facilities were hit.
- Coronavirus infections rise to 30 in India: The Delhi government has ordered primary schools to be shut till March 31, and PM Modi postponed his trip to Belgium for the EU-India summit. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi compared the Centre’s assurances to the Titanic captain saying the ship was unsinkable. Passengers from Italy and South Korea now need to submit a ‘negative’ certificate to enter India. Meanwhile, Chinese scientists said two strains of coronavirus have evolved, one of which is more infectious.
- Delhi violence toll rises to 53, police say 654 cases registered: The police said 1,820 people had either been arrested or detained in relation to the violence. Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain was arrested on Thursday for his alleged role in an IB officer’s murder. Meanwhile, the SC refused to hear a victim’s intervention plea in the contempt case against activist Harsh Mander.
- India must ‘confront extremist Hindus, stop massacre of Muslims’, says Iran leader; MEA rejects flak: India’s foreign ministry said international bodies and heads of nations should not make ‘irresponsible comments’ at a sensitive time.
- 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts to be hanged on March 20 at 5.30 am, says court: This is the fourth time the court has issued the death warrants.
- Justice Arun Mishra’s praise for Modi improper, unnecessary, says Bombay Bar Association resolution: The Supreme Court judge had called the prime minister an ‘internationally acclaimed visionary’ with ‘versatile genius’.
- Haryana government has no citizenship records for CM Khattar, shows RTI response: The state did not have any details for Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya and other Cabinet ministers either.
- De-link Census 2021 from NPR, 190 economists and social scientists tell Centre: The collective expressed deep concern over what it called the ‘major implications for the Indian statistical system’.
- Supreme Court asks for pleas challenging Citizenship Act amendments to be mentioned after Holi break: Senior counsel Kapil Sibal had sought an early hearing of the petitions.
- Seven Congress MPs suspended for rest of the Budget Session for disrupting proceedings: Chaos prevailed in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on coronavirus when BJP ally Hanuman Beniwal said Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi should be tested for the infection.