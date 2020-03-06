Top news: Sensex falls 1,000 points, Nifty under 11,000 amid Yes Bank curbs and coronavirus scare
Indian markets dipped more than 3% in early trade on Friday as scare over the novel coronavirus outbreak, and the crisis in cash-strapped Yes Bank prevailed on Friday. The BSE Sensex nosedived 1,459.52 points to 37,011.09 in the opening session, while the National Stock Exchange Nifty tanked 362.30 points to 10,906.70.
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday criticised India for the communal violence in Delhi that claimed at least 53 lives, and urged the Indian administration to “stop the massacre of Muslims” and “confront extremist Hindus”.
Indian markets plunge over 3% amid coronavirus fears, Yes Bank crisis
Indian stock markets plunged over 3% in opening trade on Friday amid continued fears over the novel coronavirus outbreak and the crisis in cash-strapped Yes Bank. The number of novel coronavirus cases across the globe rose to 97,510 as of Thursday night. Across the 85 countries with infections so far, 3,345 people have died. There are 30 infections so far in India.
Delhi violence: Prasar Bharti CEO declines BBC invitation over ‘one-sided’ coverage
Chief Executive Officer of Prasar Bharti Shashi Shekhar Vempati has declined an invitation to attend an event hosted by the BBC, citing the British broadcaster’s singularly one-sided coverage of the communal violence in Delhi. Vempati had been invited for the BBC Indian Sportswomen of the Year Awards Night to be held in the national Capital on March 8.
Coronavirus: UK and Switzerland report first deaths; number of cases in India is 30
The number of novel coronavirus cases across the globe rose to 97,510 as of Thursday night. Across the 85 countries with infections so far, 3,345 people have died. This includes the first death in the United Kingdom and Switzerland. UK officials said the victim was an elderly patient with underlying health conditions. The victim in Switzerland was also in their 70s and had suffered a chronic health problem.
Yes Bank crisis: SBI Board approves exploring investment opportunities; netbanking facilities hit
The board of the State Bank of India has given an in-principle approval to the lender to explore opportunities to invest in Yes Bank. The decision was taken at a meeting on Thursday, the bank said.
Justice Arun Mishra’s praise for Modi improper, unnecessary, says Bombay Bar Association resolution
The Bombay Bar Association on Thursday condemned Supreme Court Justice Arun Mishra’s praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event last month. “This Association deprecates the conduct of a sitting judge of the Supreme Court of India making such obsequious remarks about the head of the Executive, and believes that they are both improper and unnecessary,” a resolution passed by the Bombay Bar Association said.
India must ‘confront extremist Hindus, stop massacre of Muslims’, says Iran leader; MEA rejects flak
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a strongly-worded statement, on Thursday urged the Indian administration to “stop the massacre of Muslims” and “confront extremist Hindus”. India has been on the receiving end of censure from several foreign countries and organisations over the Citizenship Amendment Act that triggered communal violence in parts of Delhi last week, claiming at least 53 lives.