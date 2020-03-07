A look at the headlines right now:

COVID-19 cases in India mount to 34, Modi urges officials to adopt best practices from elsewhere: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the situation on COVID-19 and action taken so far by various ministries. ‘UN human rights body has been wrong on J&K, skirts issue of cross-border terror,’ says S Jaishankar: When asked about the anti-CAA protests in the country, the Union minister said no country says everyone is welcome. SBI says it is evaluating draft scheme for Yes Bank’s revival, needs Rs 2,450 crore for 49% stake: The board of SBI has already given an in-principle approval to explore the possibility of picking up a 49% stake in Yes Bank. ‘Missing’ Madhya Pradesh Independent MLA returns, reiterates support to Congress government: Three other MLAs – Hardeep Singh Dang, Bisahulal Singh and Raghuraj Kansana of the Congress – are reportedly still untraceable. ‘Shiv Sena parted ways with BJP, not Hindutva,’ says Uddhav Thackeray in Ayodhya: The Shiv Sena chief also announced a donation of Rs 1 crore for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on behalf of the Maharashtra government.

Centre invites bids for sale of government stake in Bharat Petroleum: Any private company that has a net worth of $10 billion or more will be eligible for bidding. Two Malayalam TV channels back on air day after I&B ministry bans them: The order for Media One had said the channel’s reporting seemed to be “biased” as it “deliberately focused on the vandalism of the CAA [Citizenship Amendment Act] supporters”. NIA arrests two more persons for allegedly procuring chemicals, sheltering militants in Pulwama attack case: Waiz-ul-Islam and Abbass Rather will be produced before a special National Investigation Agency court on Saturday. Rabindra Bharati University VC quits after row over objectionable photos from campus festival: At the Kolkata university’s spring festival, a group of men and women was seen with derogatory words written on their bodies in place of Tagore lyrics. Chhattisgarh government issues notice to company on mine to be developed by Adani Enterprises: The state asked why the allotment of the mine in Dantewada to NCL should not be cancelled, as no work has been done on it for the last two years.