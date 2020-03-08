The big news: Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor arrested for alleged money laundering, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: COVID-19 cases in India rose to 34, and S Jaishankar criticised the UN Human Rights Council for its views on Jammu and Kashmir.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges: The case is related to the bank’s loans to the scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Limited. Meanwhile, SBI said it was evaluating the draft scheme for Yes Bank’s revival and that it needed Rs 2,450 crore for 49% stake.
- COVID-19 cases in India mount to 34, Modi urges officials to adopt best practices from elsewhere: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the situation on COVID-19 and action taken so far by various ministries.
- ‘UN human rights body has been wrong on J&K, skirts issue of cross-border terror,’ says S Jaishankar: When asked about the anti-CAA protests in the country, the Union minister said no country says everyone is welcome.
- Delhi court accepts CBI’s exoneration of Rakesh Asthana in bribery case, says no sufficient evidence: The court summoned Dubai-based businessman Manoj Prasad, his brother Someshwar Srivastava, and father-in-law Sunil Mittal for questioning.
- Centre invites bids for sale of government stake in Bharat Petroleum: Any private company that has a net worth of $10 billion or more will be eligible for bidding.
- Two Malayalam TV channels back on air day after I&B ministry bans them: The order for Media One had said the channel’s reporting seemed to be “biased” as it “deliberately focused on the vandalism of the CAA [Citizenship Amendment Act] supporters”.
- ‘Missing’ Madhya Pradesh Independent MLA returns, reiterates support to Congress government: Three other MLAs – Hardeep Singh Dang, Bisahulal Singh and Raghuraj Kansana of the Congress – are reportedly still untraceable.
- Chhattisgarh government issues notice to company on mine to be developed by Adani Enterprises: The state asked why the allotment of the mine in Dantewada to NCL should not be cancelled, as no work has been done on it for the last two years.
- NIA arrests two more persons for allegedly procuring chemicals, sheltering militants in Pulwama attack case: Waiz-ul-Islam and Abbass Rather will be produced before a special National Investigation Agency court on Saturday.
- Rabindra Bharati University VC quits after row over objectionable photos from campus festival: At the Kolkata university’s spring festival, a group of men and women was seen with derogatory words written on their bodies in place of Tagore lyrics.