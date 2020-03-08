A look at the headlines right now:

  1. ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges: The case is related to the bank’s loans to the scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Limited. Meanwhile, SBI said it was evaluating the draft scheme for Yes Bank’s revival and that it needed Rs 2,450 crore for 49% stake.
  2. COVID-19 cases in India mount to 34, Modi urges officials to adopt best practices from elsewhere: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the situation on COVID-19 and action taken so far by various ministries.
  3. ‘UN human rights body has been wrong on J&K, skirts issue of cross-border terror,’ says S Jaishankar: When asked about the anti-CAA protests in the country, the Union minister said no country says everyone is welcome.
  4. Delhi court accepts CBI’s exoneration of Rakesh Asthana in bribery case, says no sufficient evidence: The court summoned Dubai-based businessman Manoj Prasad, his brother Someshwar Srivastava, and father-in-law Sunil Mittal for questioning.
  5. Centre invites bids for sale of government stake in Bharat Petroleum: Any private company that has a net worth of $10 billion or more will be eligible for bidding.
  6. Two Malayalam TV channels back on air day after I&B ministry bans them: The order for Media One had said the channel’s reporting seemed to be “biased” as it “deliberately focused on the vandalism of the CAA [Citizenship Amendment Act] supporters”.
  7. ‘Missing’ Madhya Pradesh Independent MLA returns, reiterates support to Congress government: Three other MLAs – Hardeep Singh Dang, Bisahulal Singh and Raghuraj Kansana of the Congress – are reportedly still untraceable.
  8. Chhattisgarh government issues notice to company on mine to be developed by Adani Enterprises: The state asked why the allotment of the mine in Dantewada to NCL should not be cancelled, as no work has been done on it for the last two years.
  9. NIA arrests two more persons for allegedly procuring chemicals, sheltering militants in Pulwama attack case: Waiz-ul-Islam and Abbass Rather will be produced before a special National Investigation Agency court on Saturday.
  10. Rabindra Bharati University VC quits after row over objectionable photos from campus festival: At the Kolkata university’s spring festival, a group of men and women was seen with derogatory words written on their bodies in place of Tagore lyrics.