As the number of coronavirus cases in India rises, the Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to temporarily suspend issuing permits to foreigners, PTI reported on Sunday. Foreigners need Protected Area Permits to enter the state. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases as of Sunday afternoon is 40.

“It is learnt that Covid-19 positive cases have been detected in India and the numbers have been increasing,” read the government order issued by chief secretary Naresh Singh. “It is also learnt that the spread of the coronavirus in India is primarily from visitors who had history of travelling abroad recently or through tourists who have visited India. In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus [Covid-19] in Arunachal Pradesh, it has been decided to temporarily suspend issuing Protected Area Permit.”

Sikkim and Bhutan have announced similar curbs to limit the impact of the disease.

The number of novel coronavirus cases across the globe has crossed 1 lakh while more than 3,500 people have died. The virus had first emerged in China in December last year.