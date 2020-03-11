The Indian Medical Association said the release of daily reports on the number of coronavirus cases had created panic across the country, PTI reported on Wednesday. It appealed to the Centre to “classify the data” of the epidemic and take appropriate action with clinical precision.

The total number of cases in India rose to 60 on Wednesday after one new case each of the COVID-19 infection was confirmed in Delhi and Jaipur.

“It cannot be denied that the high-handed top-down response in China is part of the reason for this global panic,” the doctors’ body said in a statement. “The nuanced and balanced approach of the Indian government is certainly better suited to handle the crisis in a country of 1.3 billion people.”

The association said public health systems in various states have withstood the pressure so far and have to remain alert. Contact tracing will be key in controlling the situation, the association said.

It appealed to the doctors in the country to spread awareness and provide credible information in their localities in order to instil confidence and trust in the public. “Doctors and hospitals remain a silver lining in otherwise clueless situation for the common man,” the IMA added.

The doctors’ association said that sharing of unconfirmed news and “pseudoscientific dogmas” on social media should be discouraged. The body listed out some precautionary measures such as washing hands and self-isolation in case one exhibits symptoms of the virus.

The doctor’s body also urged the government to utilise the COVID-19 outbreak to track cases of other diseases such as tuberculosis and suggested that the practice of maintaining hand hygiene be incorporated in the Centre’s Swachh Bharat programme.

The global number of confirmed cases stood at 1,19,004 as of Wednesday as the virus affected 110 countries, areas or territories. There have been 4,284 deaths around the world due to coronavirus so far.

The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046.