Sensex, Nifty dips 10% as global markets continue slump amid coronavirus scare
Markets around the world continued their slump on Friday amid panic over a recession due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. In India, trading was stopped for 45 minutes soon after markets opened as benchmark indices nosedived 10%.
The Tamil Nadu government has said it will begin work on updating the National Population Register only after the central government clarified the state’s questions on certain aspects of the exercise
Kuldeep Sengar gets 10 years in jail for death of Unnao rape complainant’s father
A Delhi court on Friday sentenced expelled Bharatiya Janata Party politician Kuldeep Singh Sengar to 10 years in prison for the death of the father of the woman who accused him of raping her, PTI reported. He was last week convicted of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
SP puts up poster of rape-accused BJP leaders after UP government’s ‘name & shame’ hoardings
The Samajwadi Party has put up banners of former Union minister Chinmayanand, who is accused of raping a law student, and Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar – both associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party at some point – in Lucknow, News18 reported on Friday. The banners are in response to the hoardings that the district administration put up, which carry the names, photographs and addresses of 53 people who protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
‘Thank god coronavirus didn’t start in India,’ says economist Jim O’Neill, lauds China’s response
British economist Jim O’Neill on Wednesday lauded China’s “fast, aggressive” response to contain the coronavirus outbreak and said he was thankful that the pandemic started in China and not India, CNBC reported. While the virus is spreading quickly globally, its progress in China, where it emerged late last year, has slowed in the past seven days.
Trading halted for 45 minutes as Sensex, Nifty continue freefall
The freefall in the stock market – both Indian and global – continued on Friday on fears of a recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Trading in India was halted for 45 minutes shortly after opening on Friday as the benchmark indices nosedived 10%, triggering the circuit breaker.
MP: Land forgery case against Jyotiraditya Scindia, his family, reopened a day after he joins BJP
A land forgery case filed against Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose exit from the Congress triggered a political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, was on Thursday reopened by the Economic Offences Wing. The case, in which the former Union minister and his family are accused of falsifying a property document while selling land, was closed in 2018.
Coronavirus: India reports first COVID-19 death in Karnataka; Justin Trudeau’s wife tests positive
India reported its first coronavirus death late on Thursday after samples of a 76-year-old man, who was a suspected COVID-19 patient and passed away on March 10, tested positive for the disease. B Sriramulu, the health minister of Karnataka, said in a tweet that authorities were currently carrying out contact tracing, isolation and other measures related to the case.
Coronavirus: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tests positive, match against Brighton postponed
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting the Gunners’ Premier League match at Brighton on Saturday to be postponed.
Formula 1: Australian Grand Prix called off after McLaren team member tests positive for coronavirus
The season-opening Australian Grand Prix was cancelled just hours before the action was due to start on Friday over fears about the spread of coronavirus after a McLaren team member tested positive.
Tamil Nadu has not started work for NPR, Centre needs to clarify queries, says state minister
The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday said it has not started work on updating the National Population Register, and said the Centre needed to clarify queries on certain aspects of the exercise.