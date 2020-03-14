A look at the headlines right now:

US President Donald Trump declares national emergency amid coronavirus outbreak, to release $50-billion package: On Friday, India reported its second death from COVID-19, a 68-year-old woman who died in Delhi. Resolution against NPR passed in Delhi Assembly, AAP claims it will harm majority community too: The AAP government said that if the Centre insists on implementing the NPR in Delhi, then the process should carried out the way it was done in 2010. Madhya Pradesh governor expels six rebel state ministers after holding meeting with Kamal Nath: The portfolios of the expelled ministers were restructured and distributed among other party leaders. Uttar Pradesh government approves ordinance to recover damage to property during anti-CAA protests: Chief Minister Adityanath chaired a cabinet meeting on Friday evening, where the decision was taken. Prasar Bharati misreports private complaint against WSJ journalist as MEA request to deport him: The MEA clarified that it has not taken any such decision to deport the daily’s South Asia Deputy Bureau Chief Eric Bellman. Cinema halls, pools to be shut in Mumbai, five other Maharashtra cities till March 31 due to coronavirus pandemic: All schools in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad areas that are not conducting Class 10 and Class 12 examinations will also be closed till further notice. SC to only hear urgent matters from Monday to avoid spread of coronavirus infection: The Union health ministry on Friday confirmed 81 cases of the COVID-19. 2012 Delhi gangrape convict Vinay Sharma moves Delhi HC, claims lapses in rejection of mercy plea: Sharma’s mercy petition had been rejected by President Ram Nath Kovind in February. After release, Farooq Abdullah says he won’t speak on politics until all others are freed too: The former chief minister was freed on Friday after seven months of detention. Air India cancels flights to seven coronavirus-affected countries till April 30: Air India had on Thursday announced cancellation of services to Kuwait till April 30.