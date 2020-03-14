The big news: Trump announces national emergency in US due to coronavirus, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A resolution against the NPR was passed in the Delhi Assembly, and the Madhya Pradesh governor expelled six rebel ministers after meeting CM.
A look at the headlines right now:
- US President Donald Trump declares national emergency amid coronavirus outbreak, to release $50-billion package: On Friday, India reported its second death from COVID-19, a 68-year-old woman who died in Delhi.
- Resolution against NPR passed in Delhi Assembly, AAP claims it will harm majority community too: The AAP government said that if the Centre insists on implementing the NPR in Delhi, then the process should carried out the way it was done in 2010.
- Madhya Pradesh governor expels six rebel state ministers after holding meeting with Kamal Nath: The portfolios of the expelled ministers were restructured and distributed among other party leaders.
- Uttar Pradesh government approves ordinance to recover damage to property during anti-CAA protests: Chief Minister Adityanath chaired a cabinet meeting on Friday evening, where the decision was taken.
- Prasar Bharati misreports private complaint against WSJ journalist as MEA request to deport him: The MEA clarified that it has not taken any such decision to deport the daily’s South Asia Deputy Bureau Chief Eric Bellman.
- Cinema halls, pools to be shut in Mumbai, five other Maharashtra cities till March 31 due to coronavirus pandemic: All schools in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad areas that are not conducting Class 10 and Class 12 examinations will also be closed till further notice.
- SC to only hear urgent matters from Monday to avoid spread of coronavirus infection: The Union health ministry on Friday confirmed 81 cases of the COVID-19.
- 2012 Delhi gangrape convict Vinay Sharma moves Delhi HC, claims lapses in rejection of mercy plea: Sharma’s mercy petition had been rejected by President Ram Nath Kovind in February.
- After release, Farooq Abdullah says he won’t speak on politics until all others are freed too: The former chief minister was freed on Friday after seven months of detention.
- Air India cancels flights to seven coronavirus-affected countries till April 30: Air India had on Thursday announced cancellation of services to Kuwait till April 30.