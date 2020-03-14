A look at the headlines right now:

Pakistan agrees to participate in SAARC video conference proposed by Modi amid coronavirus pandemic: The prime minister had reached out to SAARC leaders on Friday and suggested holding a video conference to come up with a strategy to combat COVID-19. Uttar Pradesh government approves ordinance to recover damage to property during CAA protests: Chief Minister Adityanath chaired a cabinet meeting on Friday evening, where the decision was taken. Centre says restrictions on withdrawals from crisis-hit Yes Bank will be removed in three working days: Meanwhile, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank pledged to invest in the crisis-ridden private lender. Vistara bans Kunal Kamra for heckling Arnab Goswami on IndiGo flight in January: The comedian has been banned by Air India, GoAir, Indigo and SpiceJet. UK government accepts India’s appeal against closure of Ambedkar House, to keep memorial open: The memorial was set to be closed because of an alleged breach of planning norms for the residential area in Camden. Excise duty on petrol, diesel hiked by Rs 3 amid falling oil prices: The government also raised the road cess on the two fuels by Rs 1 each, to Rs 10. American couple showing coronavirus symptoms, who went missing from Kerala hospital, found: Authorities tracked them down to the Kochi International airport while they were trying to fly out to Doha. US President Donald Trump declares national emergency amid coronavirus outbreak, to release $50-billion package: On Friday, India reported its second death from COVID-19, a 68-year-old woman who died in Delhi. Resolution against NPR passed in Delhi Assembly, AAP claims it will harm majority community too: The AAP government said that if the Centre insists on implementing the NPR in Delhi, then the process should carried out the way it was done in 2010. Prasar Bharati misreports private complaint against WSJ journalist as MEA request to deport him: The MEA clarified that it has not taken any such decision to deport the daily’s South Asia Deputy Bureau Chief Eric Bellman.