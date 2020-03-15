The big news: Coronavirus cases in India touch 107, Maharashtra tally 31, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Kamal Nath government in MP will face a floor test on Monday, and four militants were killed in encounter with security forces in Anantnag.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre confirms 107 coronavirus cases, over 450 stranded Indians brought back from Iran and Italy: Leaders of the member nations of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation will discuss the situation on video conference called by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- Kamal Nath government to face floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Monday: Congress moved its MLAs back to Bhopal from Jaipur. Meanwhile, the Assembly Speaker accepted the resignations of six former ministers from the House.
- Four militants killed in encounter with security forces in Anantnag, say police: The police had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Dialgam area.
- British tourist in Kerala slips out of coronavirus quarantine, offloaded just before flight takeoff: Health officials tracked down the man after his test results came out to be positive.
- Statement condemning Sitharaman’s attack on SBI chief withdrawn by bank association: In a purported audio clip, the finance minister was heard rebuking Rajnish Kumar, telling him that SBI was ‘heartless’ and ‘inefficient’.
- COVID-19 patient’s wife didn’t ‘flee’ Bengaluru, he tested positive much later, says Karnataka government: Meanwhile, the Agra district magistrate is planning to file an FIR against the woman and her family for actions that could have allegedly endangered lives.
- Will work with all sections to restore J&K’s statehood, Modi tells ex-PDP leader’s new party: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari met the prime minister and sought full statehood and domicile rights to protect their land and jobs.
- Petrol prices cut by 12 paise a litre, diesel by 14 paise, a day after hike in excise duty: The price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 69.75 per litre, while diesel dropped to Rs 62.44.
- Spain declares partial lockdown as 1,500 cases reported in a day, PM’s wife infected: The prime minister instructed people to stay at home for two weeks and closed bars, restaurants and shops.
- Mobile phones to get costlier as GST Council increases tax rates to from 12% to 18%: It also decided to extend the deadline for filing of GST9R and GSTR9C for the year 2019-’20 till June 30 from the original date of March 31.