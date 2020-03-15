A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Centre confirms 107 coronavirus cases, over 450 stranded Indians brought back from Iran and Italy: Leaders of the member nations of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation will discuss the situation on video conference called by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
  2. Kamal Nath government to face floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Monday: Congress moved its MLAs back to Bhopal from Jaipur. Meanwhile, the Assembly Speaker accepted the resignations of six former ministers from the House.
  3. Four militants killed in encounter with security forces in Anantnag, say police: The police had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Dialgam area.
  4. British tourist in Kerala slips out of coronavirus quarantine, offloaded just before flight takeoff: Health officials tracked down the man after his test results came out to be positive.
  5. Statement condemning Sitharaman’s attack on SBI chief withdrawn by bank association: In a purported audio clip, the finance minister was heard rebuking Rajnish Kumar, telling him that SBI was ‘heartless’ and ‘inefficient’.
  6. COVID-19 patient’s wife didn’t ‘flee’ Bengaluru, he tested positive much later, says Karnataka government: Meanwhile, the Agra district magistrate is planning to file an FIR against the woman and her family for actions that could have allegedly endangered lives.
  7. Will work with all sections to restore J&K’s statehood, Modi tells ex-PDP leader’s new party: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari met the prime minister and sought full statehood and domicile rights to protect their land and jobs.
  8. Petrol prices cut by 12 paise a litre, diesel by 14 paise, a day after hike in excise duty: The price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 69.75 per litre, while diesel dropped to Rs 62.44.
  9. Spain declares partial lockdown as 1,500 cases reported in a day, PM’s wife infected: The prime minister instructed people to stay at home for two weeks and closed bars, restaurants and shops.
  10. Mobile phones to get costlier as GST Council increases tax rates to from 12% to 18%: It also decided to extend the deadline for filing of GST9R and GSTR9C for the year 2019-’20 till June 30 from the original date of March 31.