The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre, the Delhi Police and the Aam Aadmi Party-led government on a plea seeking directions for CCTV footage of last month’s communal violence to be preserved. At least 52 people died and over 500 were injured in the national Capital, after protestors who opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed with those who supported it.

The petition, filed by the Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind, also sought registration of cases against those involved in the violence and demanded a special investigation team comprising retired judges of the Supreme Court and the High Court to look into the matter.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar listed the matter for further hearing on March 27.

The petitioner also said directions should be given to not remove the debris from the site of violence without the gathering of evidence. “There are serious allegations of damaging the CCTV cameras installed in the riots-affected areas by the police which is evident from the videos surfaced and circulating in the social media,” the plea said.

Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind alleged that the police were refusing to file first information reports when complaints identified the accused, and were insisting that unidentified persons be booked. It added that a man has made a categorical allegation against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra, claiming he is responsible for the death of his son, as well as for instigating the violence.

In its plea, the organisation also demanded that legal action be taken against the police for their alleged inaction, for committing alleged excess and for destroying evidence. It has also sought direction to the Delhi government to provide adequate compensation to the victims that is commensurate with the scheme that was introduced for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh violence.