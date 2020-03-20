A look at the headlines right now:

‘Finally got justice,’ says 2012 Delhi gangrape victim’s mother after execution of four convicts: The men were hanged at Tihar Jail two hours after a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal from the convicts. Ahead of Madhya Pradesh floor test, Speaker accepts resignations of 16 rebel Congress MLAs: Madhya Pradesh Assembly’s Principal Secretary AP Singh said the floor test will be held from 2 pm and conclude by 5 pm. Coronavirus toll in Italy surpasses China; Modi calls for resolve and restraint: Meanwhile, the Centre suspended all international flights to land in India from March 22 for a week. Kerala announces Rs 20,000-crore package to tackle coronavirus crisis: Kerala is the second worst-hit state in India, with 27 positive cases. Of this, three people have recovered. ‘They will welcome me soon’, says Ranjan Gogoi on Opposition MPs’ protest during Rajya Sabha oath: Opposition leaders walked out from the Upper House as the former chief justice took oath. Farooq Abdullah asks Modi to restore high-speed internet in Kashmir amid coronavirus fears: Abdullah claimed the livelihoods of people and students’ education in Kashmir has already taken a hit since Article 370 was revoked in August. Anil Ambani appears before Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case against Yes Bank founder: Ambani’s statement will reportedly be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Railways withdraws concessions to discourage non-essential travel: So far, 155 trains have also been cancelled to contain the spread of COVID-19. Allahabad HC issues notice to UP in plea against recovery for property damage during CAA protests: The court described the ordinance as ‘arbitrary in its very nature’ while passing the order. Delhi bans gathering of more than 20 persons, says no eating out till March 31 to prevent COVID-19: However, home delivery and takeaway services at restaurants will continue to be available in the Capital.