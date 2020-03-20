The big news: Delhi gangrape victim’s parents hail convicts’ hanging, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Madhya Pradesh floor test will be held at 2 pm after SC order, and Italy’s coronavirus toll surpassed that of China with 427 new deaths.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Finally got justice,’ says 2012 Delhi gangrape victim’s mother after execution of four convicts: The men were hanged at Tihar Jail two hours after a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal from the convicts.
- Ahead of Madhya Pradesh floor test, Speaker accepts resignations of 16 rebel Congress MLAs: Madhya Pradesh Assembly’s Principal Secretary AP Singh said the floor test will be held from 2 pm and conclude by 5 pm.
- Coronavirus toll in Italy surpasses China; Modi calls for resolve and restraint: Meanwhile, the Centre suspended all international flights to land in India from March 22 for a week.
- Kerala announces Rs 20,000-crore package to tackle coronavirus crisis: Kerala is the second worst-hit state in India, with 27 positive cases. Of this, three people have recovered.
- ‘They will welcome me soon’, says Ranjan Gogoi on Opposition MPs’ protest during Rajya Sabha oath: Opposition leaders walked out from the Upper House as the former chief justice took oath.
- Farooq Abdullah asks Modi to restore high-speed internet in Kashmir amid coronavirus fears: Abdullah claimed the livelihoods of people and students’ education in Kashmir has already taken a hit since Article 370 was revoked in August.
- Anil Ambani appears before Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case against Yes Bank founder: Ambani’s statement will reportedly be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
- Railways withdraws concessions to discourage non-essential travel: So far, 155 trains have also been cancelled to contain the spread of COVID-19.
- Allahabad HC issues notice to UP in plea against recovery for property damage during CAA protests: The court described the ordinance as ‘arbitrary in its very nature’ while passing the order.
- Delhi bans gathering of more than 20 persons, says no eating out till March 31 to prevent COVID-19: However, home delivery and takeaway services at restaurants will continue to be available in the Capital.